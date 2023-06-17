Boy no longer in critical condition after Great Barrier Island sand dune collapse

Two boys were critically hurt on Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

The second boy who was rushed to hosptal after being buried when a sand dune on Great Barrier Island collapsed on him is no longer in a critical condition.

The boys, aged 12 and 14, were digging tunnels into a dune at a Melands Beach, Great Barrier, when it collapsed on top of them.

Levi Sonchai Golaboski died after he was taken off life support.

A Te Whau Ora spokesperson told Stuff on Saturday the other boy was now in a serious but stable condition.

On Wednesday night, Levi’s father released a statement, confirming their son was to be taken off life support on Thursday morning.

“It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski... He will travel home on Friday,” the family statement said.

“We have all be[en] feeling the love.”

The two boys were critically hurt in Great Barrier Island after a sand dune collapse at Medlands Beach near the Medlands Campground.

The statement ended by encouraging people to pray for the other boy.

Kaitoke School said earlier this week staff and pupils were ‘incredibly heartbroken’ to hear the news and their “heartfelt love and condolences” went out to Levi’s family and wider community.

“There are very few words that can describe what we are feeling and going through,” principal Leanne Eloff said.

The school was closed on Friday and would be next Tuesday as well, in order to mourn.

When the dune collapsed, rescuers could see the 14-year-old’s leg and pulled him out, but the 12-year-old was completely buried and had stopped breathing by the time he had been dug out of the sand.

Police, paramedics and local nurses were able to resuscitate the boy before emergency helicopters arrived.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The boys were digging in the dunes when the sand collapsed.

The pair were flown by rescue helicopter to Starship Hospital on Sunday in critical condition.

Stuff was told one of the first responders on the scene, a volunteer firefighter, was the father of one of the boys.

Police said they would conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who would release findings in due course.

“Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time,” they said.