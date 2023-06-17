Fire investigators at scene of Papakura car wrecker fire

The fire was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ at 10.25pm on Friday.

Fire trucks were called to a car wreckers yard after reports of a major fire in Papakura late on Friday night.

“We found approximately 60 cars on fire,” Fire and Emergency’s Northern Communications’ Centre shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

The fire was about 30 by 40 metres, he said.

Twelve fire trucks and four ladders trucks were used before the fire was “knocked down” by 2am.

Firefighters from two trucks remained to monitor hotspots, but they left at about 10.20am on Saturday.

Pennefather said fire investigators were at the scene and police had been made aware of the fire.

Last month, a fire broke out at Sims Metal – a scrap metal yard in Favona.