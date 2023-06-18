Two pedestrians seriously hurt, one critical, in Wellington hit-and-run

The injured were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

Two pedestrians have been seriously hurt – one critically – in a hit-and-run in Wellington’s CBD.

The car fled the scene after two people were hit on Cable Street after midnight on Sunday, police said.

Clothes and belongings could be seen scattered across the street following the incident, witnesses at the scene said.

Police said they immediately searched the area to find the car on Evans Bay Parade.

A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were later arrested, police said.

A witness, who Stuff agreed not to name, said her household was woken about 1am and saw about 10 officers attempting to arrest two people outside.

“I saw four [police] cars, my daughter said they were backed up all the way to the intersection, which had a road block. There must have been around 10."

The front windscreen of the vehicle had been shattered, and the airbags had been deployed, she said.

"I saw two officers grab [a man] and throw him on top of the car."

Police said charges would be laid against the alleged offenders.