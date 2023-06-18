Fire at hostel in Auckland's Freemans Bay extinguished by crews

Numerous firefighters could be seen outside James Liston Hostel on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to hostel in Auckland’s Freemans Bay after a fire broke out on the second floor.

Fire engines could be seen outside the James Liston Hostel on Howe St shortly before 4pm.

A Fire and Emergency (FENZ) spokesperson confirmed crews were at the scene of the fire after receiving reports shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

“The fire is on the second floor of the building and crews are working to extinguish it,” the spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fire engines were parked on Howe St on Sunday afternoon.

Four fire engines at the scene and no injuries had been reported.

Around 4.15pm, the fire was extinguished and fire crews could be seen leaving the scene.

James Liston Hostel offers transitional housing for those who are homeless. People are referred to the hostel through Lifewise or Auckland City Mission.