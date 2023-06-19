Low pressure system slowly drifts west, heavy rain to ease briefly

Monday is set to bring more rain to parts of the North Island and upper South.

Clearer skies are briefly on the way for the already saturated east coast of the North Island, following surface flooding and torrential bouts of rain.

A low pressure system over the upper North Island will gradually pass into Monday, with a break in the weather expected on Tuesday, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa District northeast of Nuhaka, but only until 3pm on Monday.

People were told to expect a further 30 to 50mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, with surface flooding and slips possible.

James said Gisborne saw the heaviest rain overnight, with upwards of 70ml of rain seen in the 24 hours until 9am around East Cape.

Stuff Thunderstorms were a possibility for parts of the North Island on Monday.

There were “pretty intense bursts” of rain – with 13 to 17ml falling in one hour overnight.

Rain was considered heavy if upwards of 6ml falls in an hour. James said this almost definitely caused surface flooding.

“It’s already saturated so any rainfall on that already damp land means it sits on the surface.”

Rain was expected to ease into the afternoon, with a fine day forecast for Tuesday.

However, this would be short-lived, with a low pressure system moving in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Heavy rain watches were in place for Hawke’s Bay about and south of Te Pōhue until 8pm on Monday, and Wairarapa including the Tararua District till 11pm.

Warnings had been lifted for Bay of Plenty from Whakatane westwards, Hawke's Bay north of Te Pōhue and Marlborough east of Awatere Valley.

Thick fog was covering parts of Auckland this morning, with fog restrictions in place at Auckland Airport until just after7am. The city was expected to reach 16C on Monday, with wet weather to continue.

There would be isolated showers developing this afternoon, possibly heavy, and north-easterly winds.

Northland was also likely to get rain, with a possibility of thunderstorms north of Whangaparāoa.

Waikato was expected to have isolated showers and fine spells on Monday, with Hamilton to reach a high of 16C.

It would be cloudy with occasional rain and light winds in Wellington, expected to reach 15C.

Most of the South Island could expect a fine day, with occasional rain for Dunedin, Nelson, Canterbury and North Otago.

Christchurch was to reach a high of 14C, with low cloud, occasional rain and fresh north easterlies.