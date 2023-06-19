Two dead, one seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury

Two people have been killed in a car crash on Main North Rd in Sefton.

Two people are dead and a third has been seriously injured in a crash between two cars in North Canterbury on Sunday night.

Police said they were alerted to the crash shortly before 7pm on Main North Rd near Amesbury Rd, just north of the Ashley River bridge.

The person who was seriously injured in the crash was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

A rescue helicopter was unable to attend due to poor weather conditions including low cloud.

The road was closed on Sunday night, but had reopened by 6.30am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing. The serious crash unit had also been advised.

Two days earlier, there was a fatal crash in nearby Sefton after a school bus and a car collided on Inland Scenic Route 72.

Six students were on the school bus at the time of the crash and two people in the car died at the scene.