Car fire on SH20 delays Auckland commuters

A car fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is causing traffic delays amid fog on Monday morning, but no injuries are reported.

The car is on a southbound lane of SH20 near the Walmsley exit in Māngere. Shortly after 7am, Google maps showed southbound traffic was backed up to Mt Roskill.

Fire and emergency received multiple calls at 6.13am by motorists about the car fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said no one was injured, and the fire has been fully extinguished.

A police spokesperson said motorists were advised to expect delays following reports of a car fire on the Southwestern Motorway.

“The fire is currently being contained by Fire and Emergency, however some soutbound lanes are blocked.

“No injuries have been reported.”

Waka Kotahi also advised motorists to avoid the route if possible or expect lane reductions and delays as emergency services attend.