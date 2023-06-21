Autistic and non-verbal Auckland man missing from home, has been found

Auckland man Elijah Lam, who is autistic and non-verbal, has been found safe and well

The family of a 21-year-old autistic and non-verbal Auckland man who went missing on Tuesday have been reunited with their son.

Police were looking for Elijah Lam, who was last seen walking around Shortland St in the CBD.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said Lam had been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance, it is greatly appreciated.”

According to police, Lam went missing from Te Atatū.

He was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants with black jandals, they said.

“He does not have any belongings.”

Earlier, police said the family were concerned for his safety and were asking anyone who sights Lam to contact police as soon as possible, police said.