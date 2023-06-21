Autistic and non-verbal Auckland man missing from home, last seen in CBD

Family are concerned after Aucklander Elijah Lam, who is autistic and non-verbal, has gone missing.

The family of a 21-year-old autistic and non-verbal Aucklander are concerned for his safety, after he went missing on Tuesday.

Police are looking for Elijah Lam, who was last seen walking around Shortland St in the CBD.

According to police, Lam went missing from Te Atatū.

He was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants with black jandals, they said.

“He does not have any belongings.”

His family are concerned for his safety and ask anyone who sights Lam to contact police as soon as possible, police said.

Information can be called through on 105, quoting the event number P055059452.