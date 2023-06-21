Auckland SH1 fully closed near Drury after truck hit bridge, one critically injured

A full motorway closure of SH1 is likely after a truck crashed into an overbridge.

A truck has crashed into a bridge on Auckland’s SH1, leaving one person with critical injuries and closing the motorway to all traffic near Drury.

According to police, a truck hit the Bremner Rd overbridge in Drury at about 10.30am on Wednesday, affecting both north and southbound traffic.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

All lanes are now closed, according to Waka Kotahi.

Emergency services are attempting to cut the driver out of the smashed up truck cab, a witness to the crash’s aftermath said.

“A truck and trailer seem to have wiped out most of the metal median barrier before crashing into a concrete pillar, [which is] holding up the road above it.”

Traffic is “backed up for miles” in all directions, they said.

As well as the motorway disruption, the Bremner Rd overbridge will be closed while emergency services attend the scene, they said.

“Motorists are advised to expect lengthy wait times and to delay travel where possible.”

Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed with traffic backed up in both directions after a truck crashed into an overbridge near Drury on Wednesday morning.

Please avoid travel in this area, with long delays expected on Great South Rd as the alternative route, Waka Kotahi said.

According to Auckland Transport, bus route 376 will be detoured until further notice, due to the crash.

The bus stops that will be missed are: 2816 (Norrie Road) & 2813 (Norrie Road).