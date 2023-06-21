SH1 in Drury, Auckland closed for clean-up after fatal truck crash

Rescue services help a truck driver on the SH1 motorway, near Drury, after it crashed into an overbridge.

A truck crashed into the Bremner Rd overbridge in Drury, on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed the driver has died.

SH1 was completely closed in both directions for 6 hours, causing lengthy delays.

At 4.30pm, one lane in each direction was re-opened.

The motorway between Papakura and Drury has been closed in both directions for the second time on Wednesday, after the driver of a truck died from crashing into a motorway overbridge in South Auckland.

The road had been completely closed for six hours following the crash, with one lane in each direction reopening for a short time at 4.30pm.

Drivers were warned to expect lengthy delays, with traffic maps showing heavy congestion for kilometres.

As on 9pm on Wednesday, when the road closed again, there was still heavy traffic in the area.

The lanes will be closed overnight, to enable the median barrier to be replaced and the area to be cleaned up, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“As the median barrier has been severely damaged, the motorway will only reopen with one lane in each direction until temporary barriers can be installed.”

The area will re-open at 5am on Thursday morning.

According to the spokesperson, a crew had been sent out to check on the integrity of the bridge.

The truck crashed into Bremner Rd overbridge on Auckland’s SH1 at about 10.30am on Wednesday morning, closing the motorway to all traffic near Drury.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rescue services help a truck driver on the SH1 motorway after it crashed into an overbridge.

Earlier on Wednesday, a worker at a nearby company told Stuff he ran to help the driver of the truck and was in the cab when they died.

The truck has extensive damage, having gone through the metal median barriers and into the concrete supports.

Kyle Dunn from Counties Readymix, a business overlooking the bridge, heard the crash before he saw it.

“I heard a bang, looked out the window and saw the trailer going sideways behind the truck. Then it disappeared out of view, and we heard the louder bang,” Dunn said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The motorway is closed in both directions as emergency services attend the incident.

“That’s when we started to running,” one of Dunn’s colleagues said.

“It shook the building, we thought the building was going to come down.”

According to police, the driver died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their friends and family at this time.”

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Emergency services line the motorway as the overbridge’s structural integrity is assessed

At 3pm, a crane could be seen removing the truck.

Pictures taken at the scene show the cab of the two-trailered truck carrying dirt or gravel had been almost completely destroyed, as firefighters worked to gain entry.

The driver-side took the brunt of the impact, the images showed.

At about 12.20pm a tarp was placed over the driver-side windows of the truck cab. A police officer at the scene said the driver was still in the cab, which was why they put the tarp up.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Police say they expect the bridge to be closed for another hour.

Emergency services attempted to cut the driver out of the smashed up truck cab earlier, a witness told Stuff shortly after the crash.

“A truck and trailer seem to have wiped out most of the metal median barrier before crashing into a concrete pillar, [which is] holding up the road above it.”

Traffic is “backed up for miles” in all directions, they said.

Google Maps/Supplied At about 1.30pm, an estimated traffic tail back of around 10km snakes through South Auckland as SH1 is closed through Drury due to the truck crash.

Adding to the traffic woes, a flipped car blocked all but one lane southbound on SH20 for almost an hour, according to Waka Kotahi.

The crash happened just after midday and blocked the right southbound lane after Dominion Rd but had been cleared by 12.45pm.

Waka Kotahi warned drivers to “expect some residual delays”.

According to Auckland Transport, bus route 376 will be detoured until further notice, due to the crash.

The bus stops that will be missed are: 2816 (Norrie Rd) & 2813 (Norrie Rd).