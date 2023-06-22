House unlawfully occupied has items removed, power cut and windows smashed

Windows at the Hastings property had been smashed. (File photo)

The house at the centre of a family dispute has had its air conditioning unit, waste disposal unit and curtains removed, windows smashed, a fire lit on the living room floor, its power cut, and a pile of rubbish dumped on its front lawn.

The property, on Townshend Street, Hastings, was the subject of a High Court dispute between a woman and the executor of her mother’s estate.

Catherine Lee and some of her associates moved into the property, owned by her mother Barbara Lee, shortly before Barbara died in July 2021.

Barbara directed that the property, valued at about $583,000, was to be sold shortly after her death, with proceeds put in a trust. Catherine was to receive an annual income from the trust until her daughter reached the age of 25, at which point any residual capital would go to her.

But Catherine refused to vacate the property so it could be sold.

In October 2022 the sole executor of the trust, Napier lawyer Stephen Lunn, applied to the High Court seeking an order to have Catherine removed from the property.

Supplied The property on Townshend Street, Hastings, was found to be without electricity and in a state of disrepair. (File photo)

Catherine had contributed nothing to the outgoings on the property and there were allegations about the behaviour of Catherine and her fellow occupants that had led to police involvement and arrests.

In a court hearing in February this year, Justice Peter Churchman heard that Catherine had withdrawn $7900 in cash from Barbara’s accounts the month after her death and had converted Barbara’s car for her own purposes. The car’s location was unknown.

Catherine had also demanded, and received from Lunn, sums of money on account of her $50,000 bequest. But when Catherine refused to move out of the property as requested, Lunn stopped making further payments.

Catherine has become angry and abusive as a result.

Justice Churchman found that Catherine was an unlawful occupier of the property and granted the order, requiring her to vacate the property.

Catherine still refused to leave the property and when the orders were served on her, the person who delivered the order was invited onto the property.

It was then that they observed that the air conditioning unit, waste disposal unit, curtains and washing line had been removed from the house and that windows in the lounge and bathroom had been smashed and there was “evidence of a fire on the carpet in the lounge”.

It was also noted that the house was without electricity and in a state of disrepair, and there was a pile of rubbish on the front lawn including a TV set, motor scooter, a shopping trolley and other household items.

Lunn went back to the High Court in late May seeking enforcement of the possession order.

Justice Paul Radich granted the order, which authorised Lunn to take possession of the property.

Lunn did not wish to comment and would not say if the property had been vacated.