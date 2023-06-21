Mahi for Ukraine's Kate Turska said both a physical war and a propaganda war were being fought.

Michael Hall, the RNZ staffer accused of inserting pro-Kremlin copy into wire stories covering the Ukraine-Russia conflicts, has resigned from the public broadcaster.

The news was announced on RNZ’s Checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon, after a statement from RNZ CEO Paul Thompson was released to RNZ staff.

Hall had been on leave since the scandal broke, when it was revealed he had edited Reuters and BBC wire articles to include pro-Kremlin views.

RNZ has been keeping a running tally of the edited stories on their website, which now sits at 36.

READ MORE:

* RNZ staffer accused of pro-Russian edits to Ukraine war news resigns

* RNZ editing scandal result of 'longstanding operational issues' - minister

* This RNZ story is probably more complicated than first thought



The edited copy does not just relate to stories covering the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with articles about the China-Taiwan and Israel-Palestine conflicts also changed in breach of RNZ’s journalism practices.

Stories covering Covid-19 in China, the Brazilian president, Julian Assange, emission goals in the EU, and UK parliament were also edited.

Monique Ford/Stuff Michael Hall offically resigned on Wednesday.

The expert panel leading the investigation into the editing of copy was announced last week, made up of media law expert Willy Akel, who will chair the panel, public law expert and former journalist Linda Clark, and former director of editorial standards at the ABC, Alan Sunderland.

RNZ board chair Jim Mather said the panel will ensure “no stone will be left unturned”.

“The board had concluded a review independent of RNZ was appropriate, and that drawing upon such expertise is the best way forward,” he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff RNZ board chair Jim Mather said the expert panel would leave “no stone unturned” during their investigation.

“We have tasked them to conduct a robust and comprehensive review of RNZ editorial processes. This is in the interest of achieving and protecting the highest standards of journalism at RNZ.”

Last week, Mather said the board were prepared to deal with whatever may arise as a result of the thorough investigation, and would not “rule out” the involvement of other staff members.

The panel will “examine factors and warning signs” that led to the international stories being tampered with.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Paul Thompson shared the news of Michael Hall’s resignation with RNZ staff on Wednesday.

The goals of the investigation: