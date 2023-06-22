Vehicles impounded, licenses suspended following Bay of Plenty gang tangi

Local schools and the library have closed their doors as hundreds of Mongrel Mob members flood into the town for the tangi.

Eight vehicles are impounded, and 14 infringement notices are issued following two gangs tangi in Bay of Plenty last week.

Five vehicles were impounded in a tangi in Welcome Bay involving the Greazy Dogs on June 11 and three vehicles involved in other tangi were impounded.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said the post-tangi investigation phase was underway across the Bay of Plenty to identify offences committed and to identify the perpetrators of the offending.

“Two drivers had their licenses suspended for excessive speed, while three people have appeared in court – one for speeding offences and two for obstruction.

“In total, 14 infringements were issued by police on the day.

“Investigations are still ongoing in relation to offending on the roads during a Mongrel Mob tangi in Ōpōtiki on June 14.

“This includes infringement notices for traffic-related offending such as allowing passengers to ride in a dangerous manner, and not wearing seatbelts.

“Three vehicles have been impounded at this stage.

“This is on top of a successful operation on the day of the tangi and in the days following, which saw gang-related vehicles stopped and searched by police under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023.

“As a result, nine people were arrested, and three people have been summonsed to appear in court.”

The arrested and summonsed people faced a range of charges, including for firearms and drug-related offending, and possession of offensive weapons and ammunition.

“We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.”