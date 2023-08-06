'It's a nightmare': IRD sends financial information to woman's abusive ex in child support dispute

Emily Smith* wants IRD not to send her abusive ex financial information she is submitting in a child support dispute.

Emily Smith* was running from her partner with their newborn in her arms when he threw a coffee table out a second-storey window at them.

It clipped the back of her head, showering them in glass, and cutting her foot.

Smith picked glass shards out of her 2-month-old son’s hair and baby blanket.

Psychological abuse and stalking that won’t stop has continued in the years since, but now it's an IRD process giving her now-ex partner the ammo, she said.

Smith is disputing a child support bill – the pair had 50:50 custody of their child – and the agency sends her financial information to him as part of that process, despite being sent evidence of the alleged abuse.

Using government agencies’ processes as tools to continue a campaign of abuse is an effective way for perpetrators to maintain control, Women’s Refuge said.

It said IRD’s response was inadequate and putting victims at risk.

Smith was sent a child support bill after their then-toddler son was diagnosed with cancer and flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The mother was sent a child support bill after their son was diagnosed with cancer and flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Smith and her ex agreed to wipe child support while their little boy was receiving treatment, but then she was sent a bill in November last year.

This was the third review they’d done, and while providing the financial information was technically optional, Smith needed IRD to see the money in her pocket wasn’t as high as her income suggested.

Smith had challenged the bill before, filling out the forms from the hospital just hours after being told her son would die.

It was wiped, but weeks later the new financial year rolled around and she was sent another one.

Smith was prepared to dispute it again, but didn’t want her ex to have access to the private information.

“They sent him my mortgage details, they sent him details of my partner’s other property. It’s a nightmare.

“It makes it more stressful, and unbearable.”

Smith had complained multiple times, to no avail. She said it was unfair the agency couldn’t help, given the history of domestic violence and stalking.

Inland Revenue’s team lead for ministerial and escalated complaints, Tony Donoghue, said in a letter to Smith that exchanging information was required as part of the Child Support Act 1991.

”The Review Officer cannot consider any information provided that is not exchanged between the parties, as this would breach the rules of natural justice.”

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Women’s Refuge said IRD’s response to family violence was “inadequate and put victims at risk”.

But Women’s Refuge principal policy advisor Natalie Thorburn said when agencies didn’t acknowledge or consider how their processes could be used to cause harm, they colluded with perpetrators to undermine the safety of victims and their children.

Women’s Refuge requested information about IRD’s handling of family violence-related matters via the Official Information Act, revealing the agency had no policy to deal with it.

Thorburn said IRD stated it provided no specific training to staff communicating with victims, and had no avenues of support for taxpayers experiencing family violence.

Family violence was about control and power, Thorburn said, and perpetrators sought to maintain their control by using formal systems.

“When they can no longer harm their victims directly, they look to organisations and systems to do their dirty work for them.”

That would continue, Thorburn said, until IRD realised that without a robust approach to family violence it was “actively colluding with violent perpetrators”.

The agency needed to acknowledge that situations involving family violence posed a completely different set of circumstances, Thorburn said.

Safety had to be the number one priority, over processes like sharing information, she said.

IRD would not answer any questions about Smith’s situation, but a spokesperson said it was important to emphasise its role was to be fair to both parties.

“Where abuse is a factor, we have very experienced people at the frontline in particular, who are familiar with situations involving abuse.

“Our people approach each situation with empathy, and they understand that they are dealing with real people.”

They said if someone chose to tell IRD they were suffering abuse by the other party, it was noted in the system for future interactions.

“We can, for example, update names to aliases if requested.”

The spokesperson said the administrative reviews could be done separately or by phone so that both parties were not present at the same time.

But in such reviews, they said the law required information submitted by one party to be shared with the other.

“We don’t have a variation on that law as things stand.”

Associate Minister of Revenue Deborah Russell, who was responsible for IRD matters, would not comment on the issue.

"This is an operational matter in the hands of IRD, and it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment on this directly."

*Emily Smith is not her real name. It was changed to protect her privacy .

Domestic Violence: where to get help