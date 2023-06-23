Volunteer group told to remove ceramic poppies attached to Hawke's Bay graves

Simon Ewing-Jarvie and Heather Roy of the NZ Remembrance Army at Havelock Cemetary talk about their work.

A group of volunteers that cleans graves and attaches ceramic Anzac poppies to the headstones of veterans has been told to remove all poppies from a district’s cemeteries following complaints from family members of veterans.

Former army major Simon Strombom, who has rallied a volunteer army called the NZ Remembrance Army to clean war graves around the country, received an email from the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council on June 9 to say there had been complaints about the ceramic poppies from family members who’d discovered them on their relatives headstones at the Waipawa cemetery.

The council’s open spaces manager told Strombom that while the council was “grateful for the care and attention being provided to the graves of returned service men and women”, the poppies couldn’t be attached to headstones without families granting permission and the council wanted him to arrange for them to be removed as soon as possible.

Luff said the council’s sexton had received an email on June 8 from someone who was unhappy that one of the poppies had been attached to their grandfather’s grave, saying “I’m certainly not happy one is on my grandfathers grave, if I’d wanted a poppy on it I would have put one on, we decided no RSA logo and regiment number, – I haven’t removed it – as I don’t think it’s our job to”.

READ MORE:

* Volunteer heroes revitalising veterans' graves and bringing their stories back to life

* My Wellington: Mateship, loyalty, service and sacrifice

* Council tells volunteers they may have to un-restore the war graves they've restored



The sexton received a verbal complaint on the same day from “a family member visiting the cemetery, very unhappy that a poppy had been affixed to her family member’s plaque,” Luff said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Simon Strombom, pictured here with a portrait of his great uncle Martin Rea, who was a student at New Plymouth Boys' High School, on his grave at Te Henui Cemetery in New Plymouth (File photo).

It was unknown if the complaints related to the same grave.

Strombom told Luff he was unaware who had attached the poppies to the headstones. He said about 150 of the poppies had been sold to people in Hawke’s Bay, and it may be one of those people who’d done it.

He wrote to Luff saying the poppies “take a couple of minutes to remove with silicone remover” and “I will see if we can get someone to head over and remove those that have been complained of soon that we know of”.

Luff replied that any poppies on graves where families hadn’t provided “specific and documented consent” would need to be removed.

Speaking to Stuff on Thursday, Strombom said ceramic poppies had been attached to “more than 10,000 graves between Kaitaia and Bluff” and he had only received complaints about volunteers’ work from two councils, and both were in Hawke’s Bay.

Napier City Council last year told Strombom his volunteers had to stop restoring veterans graves unless they had permission from families, and they needed to provide a health and safety plan and product specifications of any products they were using.

The council later said it was OK provided there was some evidence that genuine efforts at locating family have been made, and no grave owner could be found.

Strombom said it can be “extraordinarily difficult and time-consuming, if not impossible” to track down family members of veterans.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Remembrance Army attaches ceramic poppies, like those pictured in Havelock cemetery, to the graves of veterans buried in cemeteries around New Zealand. (File photo)

“Most councils really support what we do. It just seems to be councils in Hawke’s Bay. Most councils realise how difficult it is to track down family members of some of these veterans,” he said.

“We make these poppies and people from all over New Zealand contact us and say ‘hey I’d like one for my dad’s grave because there’s nothing on it about his military service’. It’s a very simple way of showing a person served, rather than spending thousands on a new headstone,” he said.

“There are more than 10,000 of these poppies on graves all over Kaitaia to Bluff, and we’ve had just two issues from people who didn’t want them,” he said.

“I think in this case it would be a bit excessive to remove every poppy. We can remove the ones with complaints, but isn’t it a bit ridiculous moving all the others because we haven’t got paperwork?” he said.

On Wednesday Strombom told Luff he would be happy to put a message on the Remembrance Army Facebook page informing families how to contact the council.

Luff told him to “hold off for now” but the poppies that were subject of complaints would need to be removed.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council ceo Doug Tate said “We are talking with those families and the Remembrance Army to arrange removal of these poppies at the request of the family”.

“We know that cemeteries and headstones are a sacred place for families to remember their loved ones and our policy is that no person may carry out any work in a cemetery including constructing or altering a memorial other than in a manner expressly authorised by council – this includes any alterations or additions to headstones,” he said.