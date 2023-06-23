Te Huia passengers 'shocked' to learn of potential collision after train ran red light

The Te Huia train ran a red light and came to a stop over a set of broken points, blocking the path of an oncoming Auckland train.

A Te Huia train service carrying 94 passengers is under investigation after it went past a red light last Saturday morning.

The train continued into an area where two tracks converged and an Auckland train had right of way, setting up a potential collision.

A passenger was “shocked” to discover the train had run a red light, as those onboard were told they had come to a halt due to a “malfunction”.

Helen Ray​ had boarded in Hamilton and was looking forward to spending the day at Auckland Museum when the train halted with a “sudden lurch”.

“The attendant grabbed for something to hold on to. We were told there was a malfunction issue, and they were trying to locate a worker to do the repairs.

“Never at any point were we told we had stopped because we went past a red light.”

She said passengers were “stuck” on board for two hours, and those with children had resorted to walking up and down the aisles to soothe their young ones.

“There were a lot of people who were onboard and didn’t know what was actually going on until we later read the story. We were shocked.”

She said she had been offered free tickets as compensation but would be “keeping an eye on what’s happening” before she booked another train ride.

The investigation, done through the Transport Accident Investigations Commission (TAIC), is looking into how Te Huia from Hamilton to Auckland ran the red light near Penrose station.

According to the TAIC, Te Huia continued, damaging a set of points – moveable sections of track that transfer trains from one line to another. The train from Waikato came to a halt over the broken points, in a zone where an oncoming train could collide side-on.

“This set up a potential conflict with a metropolitan train that had authorisation to occupy that section of the track.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY\STUFF The Te Huia train relaunched, making its first trip to Auckland since October 2021, after a Covid-19 induced pause (Video from January 2022)

KiwiRail Chief Operations Officer Siva Sivapakkiam said the Saturday morning service, with 94 passengers on board, had an operational incident just before 10am.

It’s now being investigated by the TAIC, he confirmed.

“KiwiRail is treating this issue extremely seriously, and will co-operate fully with the TAIC investigation.”

Images taken of the incident show two sets of tracks running parallel to each other, before connecting further up the line – where the collision could have happened.

The image shows that there were at least two red lights on the side of the track.

Te Huia launched last year amid pandemic uncertainty. A regional border lockdown that stopped traffic going in and out of Auckland, kept Te Huia grounded for a good chunk of its first year in operation.

The average number of passengers using the service in April 2022 were 260 per weekday.