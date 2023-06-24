Newsable: Why are firearm owners so against the new gun registry?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

More than four years after the Christchurch mosque attacks, New Zealand’s new firearms registry goes live today.

It's seen by supporters as the final much-needed stage of New Zealand's gun law reform puzzle, but now that it's finally falling into place, some gun owners feel they're being unfairly targeted. They say it won't take weapons out of the hands of criminals who kill.

In today's episode of Newsable, we speak to Council of Licenced Firearm Owners spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack, and Firearms Safety Authority executive director Angela Brazier.

Below are transcriptions of parts of both of those conversations. Listen to the full episode in the player above or click here.

READ MORE:

* ACT gun policy is an 'attack' on Kiwis' safety, police union says

* Newsable: Greens, ACT leaders spar over Treaty of Waitangi after rare moment of unity



Emile Donovan: What is your opposition to this philosophically?

Hugh Devereux-Mack: There' are a couple of things here to really unpack. The first is probably the claim that has been constantly made that bringing in this register of firearms or legal firearms is going to suddenly overnight reduce firearms crime as a whole. That's kind of silly when you think about it. It's the same as saying that registering cars is going to prevent all ram-raids happening. Registering licenced firearms does nothing to affect those criminals who would never have those firearms on a register in the first place. We've seen licenced firearms owners constantly having to justify ourselves or follow increasing regulations that make our sport more difficult. Each time we have a rule change, they say it'll make us safer, but we see rising gun crime. So we're a little bit tired of being scapegoated because we are going to follow the law... [whereas] actually we'd like to see police more focusing on those who use firearms to do harm in society.

Imogen Wells: So what do you think should be done?

Hugh Devereux-Mack: It would be really interesting to see police investing more into the sources of crime, such as mental health, to reduce crime rates. Actually, we saw when the gun buyback happened a few years ago, a Mongrel Mob spokesperson standing up and saying that they had guns, and they would not be handing them back in. If we know these houses, and these criminals have guns, and they're very open about it, a more concerted effort going after them would probably be a good start. Maybe harsher punishments that can't be played down for those who use firearms to harm innocent civilians or police officers. So some real incentives not to use a firearm.

Emile Donovan: There seems to be a perception that this register is an attempt to address gun crime in New Zealand, and the Council of Licenced Firearm Holders say, ‘if you're trying to reduce gun crime, why are you heading up the people who are lawfully using their firearms’?

Angela Brazier: Most licence holders are good law-abiding citizens. And the vast majority of licence holders understand why we’re wanting to have firearms registered in our country. However, we do know that there is a small proportion of licence holders who were diverting legitimately purchased firearms, to criminals and gangs, and we want to stem the flow of that. And the registry will help us to do that.

Imogen Wells: How much is all of this costing?

Angela Brazier: The registry is costing circa $9 million.

Imogen Wells: Is it not money that we could use better to counter gun crime?

Angela Brazier: I think that we need to be tackling gun crime in every way that we can. So police have invested in organised crime and in a firearms investigation team. We, as the regulator of firearms, are looking at how we can stem the flow of firearms to gangs and criminals. There's not one solution to fix here. There are multiple ways that we need to be tackling the problem.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.