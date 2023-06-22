Driver killed in SH1 truck crash remembered as 'great family man'

Rescue services help a truck driver on the SH1 motorway, near Drury, after it crashed into an overbridge.

A man who died when the truck he was driving crashed into an overbridge on Auckland’s SH1 on Wednesday has been remembered by a colleague as a “great family man”.

The truck marked with Green Vision Downer branding crashed into Bremner Rd overbridge at about 10.30am on Wednesday morning, closing the motorway to all traffic near Drury for over six hours.

Police later announced that the driver of the truck had died at the scene.

Now, the man has been remembered by a fellow Downer employee as someone “who would always go beyond the call of duty to ensure his family was well provided for”.

READ MORE:

* Bridge reopened after SH1 truck crash killed driver, concrete reinforcing added

* SH1 in Drury, Auckland closed for clean-up after fatal truck crash



“He is a great family man with strong positive work ethics who would always go beyond the call of duty to ensure his family was well provided for,” the colleague told Stuff.

“He will be sorely missed by the team at Green Vision Downer.”

Since the crash, Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Agency) have undergone a series of repairs to enable the Bremner Rd overbridge to open again.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Bremner Rd overbridge was closed for almost 24 hours following the crash, but has now been re-opened to light traffic, Waka Kotahi said.

The repair works included a new collar to wrap around the concrete column holding the bridge up, extending above where the truck hit, a spokesperson for Waka Kotahi said.

“The collar will provide added protection and ensure that if the section is subjected to a similar strike, it would be protected and prevent any damage in the same location.”

Along with the new concrete collar, metal median barriers destroyed in the crash were replaced.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Following a series of repairs, SH1 is now fully open in both directions.

Kyle Dunn from Counties Readymix, a business overlooking the bridge, previously told Stuff he heard the crash before he saw it.

“I heard a bang, looked out the window and saw the trailer going sideways behind the truck. Then it disappeared out of view, and we heard the louder bang,” Dunn said.

“That’s when we started running,” one of Dunn’s colleagues said.

“It shook the building, we thought the building was going to come down.”