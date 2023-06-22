Police appeal for help to find missing 75-year-old Northland man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 75-year-old man Ewen Hanna.

According to a police spokesperson, Hanna was last seen at his home in Kaihu in Northland at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

Hanna is “most likely wearing track pants or cargo pants, a leather jacket, sneakers, and possibly a beanie,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood he may have travelled towards the Dargaville area.

“Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.”