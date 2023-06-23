Water connection cut off after massive fire guts house in Central Auckland

Fire engulfed at house in Westwood Terrace, St Marys Bay, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A large fire which engulfed a house in central Auckland in the early hours of Friday led to locals being disconnected from the water supply.

Neighbours have reported water cut off due to a burst water main.

There were no reports of injuries, but the blaze gutted a three-level home at the end of Westwood Terrace in St Marys Bay at about 1.10am.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said no one was in the house at the time.

READ MORE:

* The heritage suburb with the best access to the jewel in Auckland’s crown

* Tiny cottage for sale among the grand villas in Herne Bay was the local schoolhouse

* Occupant located after building fire in Auckland's Kingsland



Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff Fire broke out at a three-storey house in St Marys Bay in the early hours of Friday.

“Considering the height of the fire, 10 fire plants [engines] were sent. At the moment, only one is there dampening the hotspots,” she said at 6.30am.

A Stuff journalist, who lives near Westwood Terrace, said it was awful to witness.

“I woke around 1am hearing shouting, banging, [and] popping.

“At first I thought some people were arguing on the street and someone was banging around upstairs in the apartment. But when it didn’t stop I got out of bed, looked out the window and the sky was orange.

“At the height of it the flames were leaping everywhere, smoke soaring into the sky, and a lot of stunned neighbours standing out on the street in their PJs and dressing gowns.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff After it began to rain, smoke filled the street, making it hard to breathe.

“It started raining and within seconds the whole street was filled with thick smoke. I couldn’t see anything and had to go back inside my house as it was making it hard to breathe.”

The Fire and Emergency shift manager said fire investigators were at the scene on Friday morning.