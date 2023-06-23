Gang crackdown sees armed police, checkpoints in West Auckland

Armed police will be in Henderson on Friday morning, targeting the Head Hunters. (File photo)

Police are launching a major crackdown on a gang in west Auckland on Friday.

Armed officers will be in Henderson as police carry out search warrants under Operation Cobalt in View Rd and Cranwell St.

Police will also set up checkpoints targeting the Head Hunters in the area.

Acting detective inspector Tim Williams said search warrants were being carried out at numerous properties.

“Today’s action by Operation Cobalt is in relation to ongoing investigations into unlawful activity by Head Hunter Gang members.”

Williams said checkpoints would be moving and would be set up across different locations, alongside other vehicle stops in the area.

“We are letting the public know they will see an increased visibility of our staff, and we are reassuring them this is part of our action being taken today.”

Police will release further information once the action has finished.