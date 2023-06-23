Father of five fatally crushed in 'wholly avoidable event', AFFCO fined $500,000

Alfred ''Baldy'' Edwards, a worker at the Affco meat works in Wairoa who died on the job on February 5, 2020.

AFFCO has been fined $502,500 for an incident that killed a worker at its Wairoa plant in 2020.

Alfred ‘Baldy’ Edwards, 61, was fatally crushed by a falling steel frame full of offal cartons, while attempting to free a jammed carton in a blast freezer.

AFFCO was sentenced in the Gisborne District Court on Friday for its health and safety failures.

Judge Warren Cathcart has described the death as "a wholly avoidable event".

Edwards, a father of five, had worked at the plant off and on for more than 40 years. His last stint saw him employed from 1999 until his death.

Edwards had worked at the Wairoa plant for more than 40 years.

He was a staunch rugby club member and a "very proud union man". During a lengthy lockout at the plant in 2015, he had given meat to families struggling to feed their children

WorkSafe found that AFFCO was aware cartons had jammed previously, and the freezer had not been maintained to modern safety standards.

The company pleaded guilty in July last year to a charge of failing to comply with a duty to ensure the health and safety of workers and exposing workers to a risk of death or serious injury.

In reaching the sentence Judge Cathcart noted that AFFCO had made payments of $139,171 to Edwards’ widow and associated whānau and all parties accepted no order for further emotional harm payment was required.

He also acknowledged that AFFCO had earlier this year paid Edwards’ widow and granddaughter $84,471 for consequential loss.

After the sentencing WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions, Dr Catherine Gardner said AFFCO had overarching health and safety procedures, “but they weren’t applied in practice”

“Having a written process but not following it is the same as having nothing at all,” she said.



Following Edwards’ death, AFFCO decommissioned the freezer.

“The investigation also found management didn’t spend enough time talking to workers on the job, to hear about and fix any safety issues with this machine. Doing so could have averted this tragedy,” Gardner said.

AFFCO is owned by Talley’s Group Limited. Since July 2021, WorkSafe has been taking a close look at Talley’s Group of companies, due to a history of serious health and safety incidents.

In a statement released after sentencing WorkSafe said it had finalised the monitoring and measurement approach it would take with Talley’s to make sure changes are enacted and followed, with monitoring continuing for some time.

AFFCO ceo Nigel Stevens said the company accepted responsibility and “We have deep remorse to the whānau of the deceased, who we have maintained contact with, and continued to support since the time of the accident”.

“AFFCO takes its health and safety responsibilities very seriously. We acknowledge the shortcomings which led to the accident. We acted quickly to make necessary changes across all our sites, and we have shared those learnings with the wider industry. More broadly, we are genuinely dedicated and committed to making continual improvement to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people,” Stevens said.

AFFCO is owned by Talley's Group Limited. Since July 2021, WorkSafe has been taking a close look at Talley's Group of companies, due to a history of serious health and safety incidents.

The sentencing is the third involving meat industry companies in Hawke’s Bay over the past two months.

On May 18 Progressive Meats Ltd was fined $280,000 and ordered to pay $48,000 to a young man who had the top of his thumb severed in a brisket cutter in the comoany’s Hastings plant in October, 2020.

On June 2 Silver Fern Farms was fined $283,000 for an incident that saw worker lose his right hand in an incident at the company’s Takapau plant in 2021.