Man who allegedly "set fire to his home" is tasered after knife confrontation, police say

An early morning house fire turned to violence when a man brandishing a knife confronted police.

A man has been tasered and arrested after allegedly setting fire to his house and brandishing a knife at police in the early hours of Friday morning, police say.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a house fire in Papatoetoe at about 4.50am, “where a man has set fire to his home.” The police described the incident as “arson.”

No injuries were reported.

This is the third fire reported in the area within a 24-hour window.

READ MORE:

* Multiple fires around Papatoetoe overnight, officials investigating

* One taken into custody after early morning vegetation fire in New Plymouth

* Jesse Grimwood admits shooting man in neck during fight on Christchurch street



“The man has fled the scene through nearby properties before arming himself with a knife,” the police spokesperson said.

”Upon refusing multiple requests to drop the knife, police have discharged a taser and taken the person into custody.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff This is the third fire reported in the area within a 24-hour window.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Carren Larking told Stuff five crews were sent to the house as the blaze spread through the home.

“There were no people at the property.”

Larking said fire investigators were at the scene on Friday at 9.56am.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire investigators at the scene at about 11am on Friday.

Early on Thursday morning, Fire and Emergency crews attended two fires in neighbouring streets – one was described as a structure fire and the other as mobile property fire.

Both incidents were reported within 10 minutes of each other.