When you're 65 and still working to pay the bills

Tofilau Bernadette Pereira is the chairperson at South Seas Healthcare, Ōtara's largest Pacific health provider. She spoke to the Sunday Star-Times about her plans for retirement, and why she's going to keep working to support her family.

Tofilau Bernadette Pereira tries not to think about the day when, physically, she may no longer be able to work.

“The minute you hit your sixties, that’s when the reality check comes rushing in,” says Pereira, chair of a social services agency, who describes herself as “retirement age”.

“You’re constantly reviewing, and recreating yourself if you can, changing from a 40-hour week to maybe half of that, and picking up things you can enjoy, but also still be able to sustain yourself economically to pay for your living costs. So it is definitely a worry.”

Pereira, who is still paying a mortgage on her Howick, Auckland, home, says she can’t afford to stop working when everything keeps getting more expensive. She is not alone.

One recent survey shows that one-fifth of baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) plan to delay their retirement due to their financial position.

The Randstad Workmonitor​ 2023 report also revealed that 79% of Kiwis say their financial position is preventing them from retiring as early as they want - a much higher score than the global average of 70%.

It was a similar story in research from New Zealand Seniors, which found that many people over 50 struggled to afford necessities and one in three working seniors were delaying full retirement due to higher living costs and interest rates.

Not even homeowners were immune to retirement worries, with 78% of those surveyed saying they were concerned about retiring with mortgage debt, the Working Seniors report said.

Yet as a nation, we already have a higher proportion of working seniors. According to a 2019 Retirement Commission report, 44% of Kiwis aged 65 to 69 are already working past age 65. New Zealand has one of the highest rates of people aged 65-plus still working, at 24%. In the UK it’s 10%, US 19% and Australia 12%.

Those figures raise a raft of difficult issues for policymakers - from countering ageism in the workforce and poor savings rates, to housing pressures, as the number of people in their 60s either carrying a mortgage - like Pereira - or still renting, grows.

Alexis Mundy​ is among those stuck in the rent trap. Aged 64, and suffering chronic health conditions, the Wellington woman is studying for a journalism qualification, hoping that will enable her to pick up freelance work in the future.

Mundy works part-time, in retail, and is grateful that her employer is accommodating of her health issues.

Mundy says retiring is not an option, financially, even though her husband, age 53, works full time as a bus driver.

They pay $525-a-week for a two-bedroom flat which, she says, is reasonable for Wellington. But she worries that they wouldn’t be able to manage financially if it was increased, despite her husband working 60 hours a week.

It would also be financially crippling if they had to find somewhere else, with landlords asking for thousands of dollars up front in rent and bond. She contrasts that with her former life in the UK, where she had a housing association flat, which was effectively a home for life.

Ten years from now, she’s not sure how they will be placed financially.

“Will we still be able to afford to rent? I try not to think about it, actually. “

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson​ said if people are working into their 60s and 70s by choice, that’s a good thing.

“For those people who can, it's magnificent. For those employers who appreciate that, it's fabulous. That's the Pollyanna-ish view of it. But there are cohorts in New Zealand for whom this is not simple and for some it is increasingly difficult, particularly those that are suffering decreased mobility, and increased disability, where it becomes much more problematic.

“So, by the time you're in your 60s if you've had a good life you'll be relatively well-prepared and you'll have choices. And one of the things about NZ Super, for instance, is you have choice.

“But if you don't have any choices it starts to get a bit grim.”

Wrightson​ says it’s an issue for all of us to consider what sort of society we want.

“If we want a society that values its older people and gives them choices then you've got a whole bunch of policy responses that would fall that way.”

Those policy responses might include something as simple as raising the threshold for the accommodation supplement (which pays a proportion of rent and is asset tested).

The current cap has remained unchanged since the supplement was introduced in 1993, calculated at 10% of the average house price.

It penalises anyone with more than $8100 of savings or investments - a number that has not kept pace with inflation or the cost of living.

Only 5-6% of seniors over 65 receive the accommodation supplement, yet it is estimated that by 2048, 40% of seniors will be renting.

Wrightson​, who has called for the asset cap to be increased to at least $42,700, says the current level was predicated on people arriving at retirement with very little savings.

That was gradually changing.

“The newer generation of retirees will be arriving at 65 with KiwiSaver, generally speaking, and the accommodation supplement says you can only have $8100 in the bank. So that means [we’re] penalising them for having money set aside for a longer period of retirement.”

Wrightson​ said while much of the political debate had been around raising the retirement age, that would hit the most vulnerable workers hardest, particularly Māori, Pasifika and some tradies.

The issue is back on the political agenda after National signalled it would raise the age to 67, and Labour committed to keeping it at 65.

Wrightson said her office had recommended the age stay the same, at 65.

“Because unless you have a policy response addressing that then it’s a pretty cruel policy. If a government does want to raise the age then other policy responses have to be considered.”

Those policy responses might include a transitional benefit for those who, physically, couldn’t work into their senior years.

The other option was means-testing, because the pension was currently universal, which meant even those who didn’t need the money - even billionaires - got the same as the poorest New Zealanders.

Asset and means-testing was accepted in Australia - a couple with their own home has to have at least $419,000 in the bank before they lose the pension - but in New Zealand the discussion had become so “toxic” there appeared to have been little serious policy work done.

“But these are the range of policy responses the system needs to discuss,” says Wrightson​.

Housing policy also needed addressing because an increasing number of people entering retirement age were either still renting or paying a mortgage.

There was some good news, however, on the job front for older workers.

“If you asked me five years ago I would have got a bit gloomy about the prospects for older workers; the one shining light post Covid is of course the fact that we’ve got pretty much full employment. So there is more opportunity than ever for older people to work – and for older people to work effectively, flexibility is important and that’s also being demanded by many employees.

“So the employment market is changing for older New Zealanders and I hope that stays. If an older person is willing to work and able to work…your prospects are pretty good.

“It’s really important this continues because we know people are delaying their retirement because the cost of living is so scary at the moment.”

Tofilau Bernadette Pereira counts herself among that group.

“I’ve worked all my life, and….I’ve always looked forward to retirement, but now, as it gets closer and closer, and I’m getting on, and I’m thinking ‘wow, I should really stop, this is the time I should be really easing and enjoying a quality of life’, you know, but you’re not.”