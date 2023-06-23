Auckland apartment all-clear after petrol scooter triggers emergency response
A building on Anzac Avenue in central Auckland has been given the all-clear, after a running petrol scooter triggered an emergency response.
The busy Auckland street was brought to a standstill for two hours on Friday night after reports of a “potential hazardous material containment incident”.
Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the address at about 4.45pm after reports of “a petrol-like smell”.
However, by 6.50pm firefighters had located the source of the smell – a petrol scooter that had been left running.
“The incident is scaling down now, and our fire crews are slowly heading away while others ventilate the building.
“Luckily, there was no chemical aspect,” a FENZ spokesperson said.
Anzac Avenue was closed and buildings were evacuated while emergency services attended to the incident.
Eight fire crews were sent to the address, as well as a number of police and St John personnel.
FENZ confirmed to Stuff at 9.22pm that the building had been given the all-clear, and residents were allowed back inside, with fire teams having given the building a “thorough sweep” using two types of gas detecting equipment.
The road has also reopened.