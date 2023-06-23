Auckland apartment all-clear after petrol scooter triggers emergency response

Anzac Avenue was closed for two hours while emergency services attended the incident.

A building on Anzac Avenue in central Auckland has been given the all-clear, after a running petrol scooter triggered an emergency response.

The busy Auckland street was brought to a standstill for two hours on Friday night after reports of a “potential hazardous material containment incident”.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called to the address at about 4.45pm after reports of “a petrol-like smell”.

However, by 6.50pm firefighters had located the source of the smell – a petrol scooter that had been left running.

“The incident is scaling down now, and our fire crews are slowly heading away while others ventilate the building.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Eight fire crews were at the scene just before 6.30pm.

“Luckily, there was no chemical aspect,” a FENZ spokesperson said.

Anzac Avenue was closed and buildings were evacuated while emergency services attended to the incident.

Eight fire crews were sent to the address, as well as a number of police and St John personnel.

FENZ confirmed to Stuff at 9.22pm that the building had been given the all-clear, and residents were allowed back inside, with fire teams having given the building a “thorough sweep” using two types of gas detecting equipment.

The road has also reopened.