SH25 slips trap five motorists overnight on Coromandel

The larger of the two slips that have closed SH25.

Two slips on SH25 between Tapu and Waiomu trapped up to five motorists in their vehicles on Saturday night.

The two large slips that came down on to the road along the Firth of Thames have since closed the road, say Waka Kotahi.

The largest slip is south of Tapu near Ruamahunga, the second slip is near Waiomu.

According to Waka Kotahi, a geotechnical engineer was en route to the sites on Sunday morning to establish whether it is safe for contractors to begin work clearing the road.

READ MORE:

* The best time to leave Auckland this Easter weekend - what you need to know

* Whangamatā locals fear 'big trouble' if second SH25 under-slip gives way

* Growing highway slip forces closure on Coromandel’s SH25



Up to five people were caught between the slips last night, say Waka Kotahi.

According to the transport agency, they were unhurt and waiting with their vehicles at the Ruamahanga boat ramp until a lane is freed up and they can travel out.

A detour is in place, but is significant Waka Kotahi say.

Motorists who want to travel between Thames and Coromandel must travel via Waihi, then along the Eastern Seaboard and over the Coromandel range.

With current traffic conditions, the journey will take up to 3hours and 20 minutes.