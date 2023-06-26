Take Five: Key questions about the National Party's conference promises answered

National Party leader Christopher Luxon opens his party’s conference at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Four months out from the election, National has used its annual conference, held in Wellington over the weekend, to push the message that it would “get New Zealand back on track”.

If you didn’t catch the speeches at the 87th conference, here are some answers to key questions.

1. What was the central theme?

While party leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis said fixing the economy – such as through providing tax relief – would be a “top priority” for a National government, the issue du jour was law and order.

In his speech, Luxon made “no apology” for being tough on law and order, calling out the Labour government for what he called its “soft-on-crime experiment”.

2. How are they planning on doing that?

He’d already announced the National Party would, if elected, “back police to tackle gangs” – banning gang patches in public places, and stopping gang members gathering in public.

Luxon also reupped National’s ‘Military Academies’ for repeat serious youth offenders, which he said would “help kids turn their lives around”.

And in a new policy, Luxon said his party would clamp down on judges giving discounts of more than 40%​ on criminal sentences.

Stuff ‘Real consequences for crime’ and ‘fixing our economy’ were the key National Party messages at its annual conference this weekend.

He said National would also curb the use of “cultural reports”, considered as a mitigating factor in sentencing, and would offer rehabilitation to remand prisoners awaiting sentencing.

Luxon promised his party would divert $20 million in funding that goes to cultural reports, an aspect of sentencing which sometimes has judges reduce sentences.

3. What did Labour make of this?

In response, Labour accused Luxon of producing an uncosted policy it said could cost hundreds of millions of dollars – and achieve something the Government was already doing.

For example, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis​ last week introduced a bill into the House which aimed at offering remand prisoners rehabilitation.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan​ said it was easy for National to “throw banter around” but increasing incarceration was expensive – a 20% increase of the 8376 prison population, at $193,000 per person per annum, could cost the Government $300 million a year.

Allan also said Luxon’s promise to restrict sentence reductions was an “egregious overreach” of judicial independence.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National party leader Christopher Luxon, and deputy leader Nicola Willis with MPs and candidates at the conference, held in Wellington.

However, she also shared some concern about the proliferation of cultural reports, saying she was looking into the funding model having noticed how businesses had been created to provide the reports.

4. What other ‘quickfire’ policies were announced?

In summing up on Sunday, Luxon said National would end the cost-of-living crisis, lift income and provide tax relief.

Luxon also reiterated previously announced policies, including that National would extend free breast cancer screening for women aged 69 to 74, which he said would save the lives of 65 women every year.

If elected, the party would also end the ban on gene editing. Luxon said, as other countries “have the technology that will help farmers lower farm emissions, [New Zealand] farmers should have it too”.

National would also deliver more nurses and midwives, by making student loan repayments up to $22,000 over five years​ – provided they remain working in New Zealand, he said.

And to help families, Luxon said National would give 130,000​ low and middle-income families a tax rebate on early childhood education, up to $75 per week paid into their bank accounts.

As for Three Waters? It would be “a goner”, Luxon said.

5. What was said about a coalition?

As Stuff political journalist Thomas Manch reported in The Post on Monday, getting voters behind a “strong National government” would be Luxon’s big challenge.

Some 111 days out from the election, National’s polling remains at about 35%​, roughly neck-and-neck with Labour, with the ACT Party appearing to have about 10%​ or more of the electorate, Manch reported.

However, not a lot was said at in questioning at the conference about potential coalition partners ACT and NZ First, that – by current polling – National may need.

Instead, Luxon they were “focused on maximising the National Party vote”, and such talk was “a sideshow”.