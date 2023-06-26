'Appalling': Builder lashes out at delays at controversial property development

The boss of a major building firm has lashed out at a delay at a controversial property development, saying the time it’s taken to complete a new subdivision is “appalling” and “absolutely ridiculous”.

Signature Homes chief executive Paul Bull has vowed to never again deal with Gulati Investments (2013) Ltd, a company controlled by disgraced liquor baron Harjit Singh, after a series of delays and a lack of communication over the Christchurch subdivision. The story was first reported by The Press.

Bull is not the only one who’s angry and frustrated.

A trail of people who bought into the Hills Rd, Mairehau subdivision two and a half years ago have been left in limbo, alleging Singh is money hungry, and has acted in bad faith.

In May last year, as civil work at the site neared completion, the developer cancelled seven prospective homeowners’ sale and purchase agreements by invoking the sunset clause, which allows buyers and sellers to pull out of agreements if milestones aren't met.

Developers have controversially used the clause, which is meant to protect buyers from unreasonably long delays in completing a project, to exploit rapid rises in land value. According to the Christchurch City Council, the rating valuation of the 1.3 hectare subdivision more than tripled to $3.94 million in the three years to August 2022.

Iain McGregor/The Press Harjit Singh has still not completed his subdivision off Hills Rd.

Sensing Gulati Investments was going to invoke the sunset clause, Signature Homes North Christchurch, the company that helped broker some of the agreements and was due to build the homes, lodged a caveat on the title of the subdivision.

The caveat meant the developer couldn’t do anything with the land without the building company’s consent.

Signature Homes challenged Gulati Investments’ actions in the High Court.

Eventually, an out-of-court settlement was reached, which meant some families had to pay an additional $50,000 for each of their sections, and it looked like there was some light at the end of the tunnel.

However, 10 months later, the subdivision is yet to receive sign-off because the council is still waiting on vital information from Gulati Investments.

“We’ve just been left in this grey area and we’re all just scrambling around to try and get some answers … and it’s really, really frustrating,” Melissa Oliver said.

In response to questions about the subdivision, Singh told The Press there had been a “paperwork delay” which he said was due, in part, to a “miscommunication” between contractors.

Iain McGregor/The Press Melissa and Alex Oliver are among those who bought into the subdivision in 2020.

He acknowledged the frustration of the prospective homeowners, and hoped to file the outstanding information required by the council in the next few weeks.

Singh and his wife, Shereen, the directors and shareholder of Gulati Investments, have a chequered business history.