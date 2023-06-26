It would be ‘dangerous’ to rule Beckenridges are dead, say family

John Beckenridge's car was pulled from the sea near Curio Bay in May 2015 after lying under a cliff for nearly two months. Beckenridge and his stepson, Mike Zhao-Beckenridge, 11, have been missing since March 13, 2015. (Video first published May 2015).

Mike Zhao-Beckenridge was picked up from school at lunchtime by his stepfather John on March 13, 2015.

Apart from three sightings in the days following, the pair were never seen again.

Two months later, John Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay, Southland.

No forensic evidence was found in the car, but there was also no evidence the pair ever left Southland.

Following the two week hearing, the coroner must now decide whether the pair are “likely dead”.

The family of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge have told the final day of the coroner’s court hearing that police do not have sufficient evidence for Mike and his step-father John to be declared “likely dead”.

The hearing reconvened for one final day to hear closing submissions from counsel assisting coroner Marcus Elliot, counsel for the police and the private investigator representing Mike’s mother Fiona Lu and her husband Peter Russell.

Mark Templeman, the private investigator, told the court the family believe Mike and John agreed on a plan to stage their deaths, before leaving the country on a yacht and assuming new identities overseas.

He said the investigation should remain open as sightings are still being received that have not been investigated by the police.

“It would be dangerous to conclude that John and Mike Beckenridge are deceased as all international monitoring would cease, which is exactly what John wanted to happen,” he said via a video link from Auckland.

Templeman referred to a “countdown calendar” found at John Beckenridge’s Lake Hayes Estate after his disappearance.

“I submit it is far more likely that you would count down on a calendar for an escape as opposed to committing suicide,” he said.

Supplied Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and John Beckenridge pictured in Wellington.

He also argued that if John wanted to kill himself and his stepson, he could have done this straight away, rather than camping out in The Catlins and going through “the elaborate chain of events that transpired”.

Templeman spent a significant part of his closing statement speaking about the “highly credible and honest witness” who said she saw the pair on Gili Air Island, in Indonesia, in June 2015.

He also successfully argued that an independent review into parts of the police investigation should be completed. The coroner ordered the review.

John Beckenridge took Mike from his school about lunchtime on March 13, 2015. The pair were then seen repeatedly around the Catlins area between March 15 and 18.

On the afternoon of March 20, they sent a series of “concerning” text messages to friends and to Mike’s mother. This was the last evidence to suggest the pair were alive.

Two days later, car parts and clothing belonging to both started to wash ashore along the nearby coastline.

Robyn Edie Police investigate the cliff top scene on farmland during the search for Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and his step-father John Beckenridge.

Months later, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay. After an extensive investigation, police referred the case to the coroner in 2019.

Beckenridge and Mike remain on the police missing persons list.

The coroner has heard submissions over two weeks and will decide whether Mike and his stepfather are “likely dead”.

Earlier in the day, Deirdre Elsmore, counsel assisting police, told the coroner it was the police’s view that both Mike and John Beckenridge died by murder-suicide on March 20, 2015 when their car plunged into the water near Curio Bay.

Elsmore said the evidence showed that John Beckenridge had a dramatic change in his personality after he lost the custody battle. She said he went from being a buoyant, arrogant man, to “desperate and deeply deeply depressed”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press Private Investigator Mark Templeman has been working with Mike’s mother Fiona Lu since his disappearance.

“The person who took Mike from school and took him to the Catlins was not the person these old friends and Fiona had known. He was very much in free fall, not just because of the custody situation but in the fact that he had no options because of his financial and personal situation,” she said.

She said the sudden change in his personality meant even those closest to him did not recognise the man he had become.

“The natural reluctance to accept this evidence has been based on the difficulty that those who knew him, prior to that crisis in his life, have had in accepting that someone of his character, all controlling and seemingly so capable could do something like this to a child that he cared about,” she said.

Elsmore cited expert evidence from a police psychologist on filicide - when a person kills their son or daughter - who said Beckenridge’s state of mind reflected two common motivators in such cases; altruism and spousal revenge.

She also emphasised that evidence from the cliff top scene supported someone being in the VW Touareg when it went off the cliff, that the stick was used to direct the car into the water and that it would have been impossible for someone to jump out of the moving car and not slide off the cliff.

“His state of mind, in March 2015, was desperate and consistent with someone who might commit murder suicide,” she said.

Elsmore said there was no evidence to suggest he had the funds to pull off such an escape nor any evidence that he planned it.

The coroner is set to reserve his decision.