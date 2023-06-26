Police seeking 'dangerous' Northland man who failed to show for court

In a statement, police said Joshua Samuels did not appear in court, and is appealing to the public for help to find him. He is considered dangerous.

A man considered “dangerous” with multiple arrest warrants to his name is wanted by police.

In a statement, police said Joshua Samuels did not appear in court, and is appealing to the public for help to find him.

“Samuels is believed to have ties across the North Island and upper South Island and is actively avoiding police,” police said.

“He is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Samuel is urged to call 111 immediately.”

If anyone has more information about Samuels or where he is they should call police on 105 and give the file number 230221/7371.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.