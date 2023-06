Three roads are closed in Mount Maunganui, police say.

Ocean Beach Road, Marine Parade, and Tweed Street in Mount Maunganui are closed following a crash, leaving power lines down across the roads.

One person was moderately injured, police said.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as drivers will not be able to pass until the scene has been cleared.

PowerCo/Supplied PowerCo reports nearly 700 homes are without power after a car crash left power poles down across the roads.

Local power provider PowerCo reports nearly 700 homes have lost power as a result of the crash.