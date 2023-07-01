Person seriously injured after car crashes into Auckland house

The home where a vehicle crashed, seriously injuring one.

One person has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a house in Auckland’s Clover Park on Saturday morning.

The incident happened on Te Irirangi Dr at around 10.30am.

One person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, St John confirmed.

By 11.40am, police had left the scene and the car had been removed from the property.

READ MORE:

* Worst city in New Zealand for traffic (and it's not Auckland)

* Recovering a life shattered by a hit and run



A neighbour said she heard a bang in the morning, but did think much of it because Te Irirangi Dr is a busy street.

“It wasn’t until I heard the fire trucks and the police that I came rushing out.”

The car had veered off the road, smashed past the letter box and embedded itself in the front door, the neighbour said.

“Their whole front door is gone. We were shocked – like how did that even happen?”

The people who live in the house did not wish to comment.