House starts to collapse on west Auckland road hit by Cyclone Gabrielle

House collapsing in West Auckland after being red-stickered during Cyclone Gabrielle

A west Auckland road has re-opened on Wednesday afternoon after a red-stickered home showed signs of collapsing, police say.

The house was damaged in a recent landslide and started to give way on Tuesday night.

Scenic Drive between Waitakere Road and Puketaha Road is open with stop-go traffic management in place, a police spokesperson said.

Local resident Campbell Smith says he’s been expecting the house to fall over “for months” after it was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle

READ MORE:

* Family who lost home and belongings in Auckland floods respond to review into incident

* Firefighters close West Auckland road as house starts to collapse

* Muriwai cordon lifts after Cyclone Gabrielle, but locals say roads aren't safe



Over the last few weeks the house started to “really sag and collapse,” Smith said.

“Geo tech assessors were worried the entire slip would collapse if they demolished the house. So that’s the concern is [that] the house is potentially holding up a huge amount of dirt,” he said.

Smith said neighbours had been feeling anxious about the slips and some wanted to move.

A Stuff reporter at the scene could hear the home creaking from across the street.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The property was unoccupied and no one was in imminent danger from the slow collapse.

The property is unoccupied and no one was in imminent danger from its collapse.

Elham Babaee lived next door to the property and was evacuated from her red-stickered home following cyclone Gabrielle.

She said in May, they had been notified by council that there was a possibility of the house collapsing onto the road and warned it could also damage their home.

Babaee is “mad” the house had not yet been removed.

“I don’t know what happened, but they didn’t demolish it and then last night I got a call from [the owner] saying the house had collapsed,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Elham Babaee lived next door to the property and is mad the house had not yet been removed.

Adrian Wilson, compliance manager at Auckland Council, said the empty house began to shift last week.

The area had been affected by rainfall over the last few days which led to further slips on Tuesday evening.

“Auckland Council has been monitoring the houses on Scenic Drive since the notification of the original slip following the flood and cyclone events earlier this year,” Wilson said.

The house was not immediately demolished because council was concerned it could worsen the slip behind the property and risk the safety of workers, neighbouring properties and the road.

“Auckland Council staff are assessing the site this morning,” he said.

The houses that neighbour the property are both empty, but another home on the street was evacuated on Tuesday night “as a precaution”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland Council said the area had been affected by rainfall over the last few days which led to further slips on Tuesday.

Shane Henderson, Councillor for Waitākere, said some locals decided to evacuate their homes in case the situation worsens.

“There’s a lot of concerns about slips and road closures. People are not necessarily feeling safe... Locals saying they felt the need to get out of the area.

“Council and the agency will be working really hard to and get everything really safe and try and get the road open again,” Henderson said.

Police left the scene at around 5.50am on Wednesday. Auckland Council is doing traffic control across the area.