Resident backlash against Exclusive Brethren church proposal on residential street

Bruce Robertson is one of several residents of Reynolds Road in Havelock North who oppose this property becoming the site of a Exclusive Brethren church.

A proposal by the Exclusive Brethren to build a church hall on a residential street in Havelock North has been met with opposition by locals, who question the group’s intentions.

The Hastings Gospel Trust Incorporated has applied to Hastings District Council for a resource consent to build the church and carpark on the 758sqm section at 32 Reynolds Road.

The property was bought by church members Andrew Bishop, Gregory Cornes, and Simon Taylor for $855,000 in December 2021.

Four residents have submitted in opposition to the proposal and want the application declined when it is heard by an independent commissioner next month.

The proposed church hall will be single-storey and have a floor area of 88sqm, with a car park for 12 cars.

The hall would be used on Sunday morning for a 6am communion service and on Monday evenings no later than 8pm for prayer meetings, with a maximum of 45 people expected to attend.

Supplied The proposed church hall for Reynolds Road, Havelock North.

A 1.8m high noise fence will surround the whole site to reduce noise.

A planner who considered the application noted there were more than four submitters opposing the application, but these could not be considered because submissions had only been sought from six affected properties.

The four submissions raised a long list of issues, including the noise, the loss of an established residential property in a time of housing shortage, the fact the application was for a non-residential purpose for people who live outside the neighbourhood, and that the hall will be for people “who refuse to associate with the neighbours and do not welcome them at their premises does not reflect the existing tight-knit community of Reynolds Road”

Supplied The old house would be demolished and a church erected at the back of the property.

They also said they had no confidence that there would only be two meetings per week, and said the group that purchased the property had previously misrepresented their intentions – neighbours were told it was purchased to help family members get on the property ladder.

The planner found that any adverse effects of the proposal could be appropriately avoided, remedied or mitigated and that it was consistent with District Plan, and recommended that consent be granted, subject to a list of conditions.

Among the opponents is Bruce Robertson, one of several residents who said they’d been misled by one of the church members when the property was purchased.

“He said the property wouldn’t be substantially altered and was going to be a house for his son to get on the property ladder. That was clearly not the intention. We also doubt that this chapel would be used for just two meetings a week. No-one invests what will be around $1million for a place to do that,” Robertson said.

Supplied The proposed church hall would have a 1.8m high noise fence around it to reduce noise.

“The council can be assured of one critical point - there is not one resident in proximity to 32 Reynolds Road who will support the Trusts application,” he said.

There are eight other small Brethren chapels, some of which were converted houses, elsewhere in Hastings as well as a main church.

Bishop said his group had not encountered similar opposition in other locations and the residents’ concerns were unfounded.

John Cowpland/Stuff The property on Reynolds Road, Havelock North, which sold for $855,000 in December 2021.

“We go out of our way to make sure we conduct ourselves in a quiet and neighbourly manner. We’re at these meetings for two hours a week and that’s it. If you see any of these sites you’ll see that they’re kept tidy. You couldn’t get a better neighbour,” he said.

“We’re Christians. We treat our neighbours as we’d like to be treated ourselves,” Bishop said.

He said it may seem strange to others that the trust would spend so much on a property for this purpose, “but what people don’t understand is how important it is to our lives”.

“They might have golf or whatever they want to do. This is what we want to do,” he said.

He said residents may feel they had been misled because one of the church members involved in the purchase had originally thought he may have used the house for his son if consent could not be granted for the church and “I think what he said might have been misunderstood”.

The application would be heard at the council on July 21.