Kāinga Ora shelves intensive social housing project after residents' uproar

Kāinga Ora has canned a proposed intensive housing subdivision in Hastings following residents uproar.

The residents were opposed to a proposal to build 10 dwellings including four two-storey units in place of two houses on Ada Street in Hastings.

A resource consent application for the proposal was lodged with Hastings District Council by NZ Housing Group Ada Ltd, one of numerous development companies created by Napier developers Simon Tremain and Cam Ward.

The company bought the properties for $900,000 and $750,000 in June 2022.

The development was to be for Kāinga Ora social housing.

The proposal, lodged in December last year, prompted residents to deliver to council a petition signed by 587 opponents.

Opposition centred around the proposal centred around its cramped nature, which did not meet District Plan requirements.

A peer review of the proposal found it didn’t appropriately recognise the character and amenity of the existing residential area or that enabled by the Plan and would have a more than minor effect on the overall amenity of the local environment as enjoyed by existing residents.

On Wednesday the residents were informed that Kāinga Ora had reached an alternative solution with the developer.

Kāinga Ora’s manager of community engagement and partnerships for the East North Island Region, Dale Grant, said Kāinga Ora would buy the two properties off the developers.

He said the families living in the houses at present, who were in clients of the Temproary Accommodation Service due to Cyclone Gabrielle, would remain there until they no longer required housing.

“Kāinga Ora will look to redevelop these sites at a later date, working with local community and key partners to achieve a redevelopment outcome that is in-keeping with District Planning rules and regulations,” Grant said.

A letter outlining this outcome would be delivered to 160 homes surrounding site.

“We appreciate that this site, and proposed redevelopment has featured in various media platforms, has been the subject of numerous community and other meetings that some of you may have been involved in.,” Grant said.

“We would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge your patience and understanding as we have worked to an alternative outcome for this site at this time,” he said.

Mark Sowman, a spokesman for the opponents, said residents were “pleased with the positive outcome in so much as the development as proposed will not be going ahead”.

“Having said that we will need to be reassured as to Kāinga Ora’s intentions and that all discussions will be in good faith. My view is a great initial outcome but whilst we may have won this battle the war may not have ended,” he said.