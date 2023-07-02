'She led them to safety': Kiwi helps jail man who ran 'campaign of rape'

'She led them to safety': A Kiwi woman has helped jail a man who ran a 'campaign of rape' in London.

In 2018, a young Kiwi woman looking for work in London was pulled into a long-running sex trafficking operation. She tells Alison Mau how she fought to bring her rapist to trial.

After a week of terror at the hands of a serial rapist and sex trafficker, Kiwi woman Sam* saw the briefest opportunity to escape - and grabbed it.

As Nurazzaman Shahin pressed her to meet with two men for sex, she heard a woman's footsteps outside the locked office door and threatened to scream if her boss didn't open it; and once he did, she ran.

Five years on, Sam, who is in her late 20s, has been lauded by anti-trafficking activists for carving a path to justice for other women raped or assaulted by Shahin at Soulmate, the fake London escort agency he ran for decades.

Shahin, 40, was jailed for 31 years after being found guilty in January on 22 charges, including eight of the rape of four different women.

But the road to his conviction has come at a huge cost to Sam, who fought for three years to convince London police to lay charges, and battled the UK Home Office for the right to stay in the UK and testify at Shahin's trial. She has name suppression and can’t be identified by her real name.

Sam's ordeal began when she arrived in London on her OE in 2017, and struggled to find paid work in her area of expertise.

"I was looking for anything really at that time, because I needed money. I had done a degree in New Zealand [but] my industry was really challenging."

After posting a profile on the UK employment website Job Today, she was messaged in April 2018 by a woman called Christie - who she later learned was Shahin - asking whether she was interested in escort work.

"[That] was new for me. But in my head, I was like, I can handle that. I've met strangers offline before, it will be fine - but it wasn't."

“Christie” told Sam to meet an associate at a Camden pub, and the woman took her to the Soulmate office nearby, leaving her alone with Shahin. He demanded her passport, claiming he needed to check her identity and her right to work in the UK.

She was then taken into another room, where Shahin locked the door, and raped her.

Sam describes a "perfect storm of terror" that made her feel she had to submit or risk being physically attacked.

"I had nowhere to run, and if he'd become violent, I was locked in that room with him. This is not consent. This is rape."

Much later, the judge in Shahin's case would do "an extraordinary job" of making the difference between submission and consent, Sam says.

"Rape myths often leave people with the belief that if you did not physically fight back, you consented. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Many victims of rape experience a freeze response, and I did too. I submitted out of fear for my safety with thoughts like ‘could he have a weapon? Might he try to kill me if I struggle? Is this my last moment on earth?’"

After the assault, Shahin took her out onto the street and photographed her holding a newspaper. He told her it was "proof of the day I started, and was normal procedure".

What followed was one of the most frightening few days of her life, Sam says. Under threats from Shahin - who had her passport information and told her he'd had "girls" deported in the past - she was sent on escort jobs, with a driver delivering her to hotels or private residences. She says the driver often collected upwards of £200 (NZ$413) from clients, but she was given £50 (NZ$103) per job, and never knew the names of the clients.

"You would sit on a black couch for hours, not doing anything. Just sit there and wait for [Shahin] to give the next command on where you're going and what you're doing," she says.

Terrified her passport might be used to get her thrown out of the country or worse, she agreed to speak on the phone to prospective workers as Shahin instructed her on what to say, and met one outside The Lord Stanley​ pub before taking her to Soulmate.

Although Shahin's rules forbade her talking to other women at the agency, she managed to grab precious seconds with several workers, who told her they too had been raped - in some cases multiple times. After two weeks, Sam had had enough; and although he knew where she lived and still had her passport, she ran.

A life in the shadows

Frightened of Shahin and terrified to talk to anyone about her experience, Sam began living a life in the shadows.

"[At first] I just locked myself in my room, and then I moved house really quickly. I didn't feel safe at my own address [and] I was feeling really guilty for my housemates in case they were at risk," Sam told the Sunday Star-Times via video from London.

"I was worried about what he was doing with my passport and how this would affect my freedoms here. Was I in any trouble?"

For a lonely and desperate four months, Sam tried to deal with the trauma on her own, eventually turning to a sexual violence helpline in New Zealand - only to be told they couldn't help "because I wasn't in the country".

Help came in the end from an online therapy portal she found via a Facebook ad - and the US-based therapist she spoke to began to suspect Sam had been the victim of sex trafficking.

"We spoke for a little bit, maybe two weeks, when her alarm bells went off and [the therapist] was like, there's something really wrong here."

Within days Sam was in contact with a London-based support group for victims of human trafficking through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), and found herself on a Sunday morning drinking coffee in a Brixton cafe with Nikki - a fellow Kiwi who worked as a first responder for the group.

Nikki (who still works in the sector and can't risk using her name publicly) told the Sunday Star-Times she immediately saw the signs of a trafficked person.

"She was ticking all the boxes; disassociated, hypervigilant. She was physically rocking. There was no clear chronology to her story, which is congruent with people just coming out of that situation."

The pair talked for four hours, and at the end, Sam agreed to report her rape to police and enter a safe house in central London. She would spend the next 16 months there, under curfew and unable to work.

Sam found care and kindness at the house, but the experience plunged her into destitution, she says - a stipend of £39 (NZ$80) a week was all the money she could access. At the lowest ebb, she was unable even to pay the import tax on a birthday present sent from her father in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, she waited to hear from police - a wait that stretched into months.

"I thought after I'd told the police what had happened, they were going to go and get him now, and everyone would be safe."

According to Sam, the way London Metropolitan Police handled her case was the "most disappointing element" of her experience in the justice system. Her official video evidence was inexplicably lost, meaning the gruelling four-hour interview had to be repeated, and she says police officers used victim-shaming language.

By the end of 2018, Sam had put her own research talents to use and uncovered Shahin's modus operandi - using passports confiscated from the escorts, he would post profiles on the international sex work website Adultwork.com, and send whoever was available and fitted the general description of the booked worker, out to meet clients.

"On one occasion he said to me, if anyone asks... Your name is Amber. My name would change [each time] and I didn't really know why. That was the whole bait and switch tactic he was applying and the punters never really knew. Sometimes you might get the girl in the image, sometimes not."

The honey trap

"Absolutely fuming" at the lack of progress by police and knowing other young women were still being harmed, Sam made a bold decision - with the help of a male friend, she set a 'honey trap' at a London hotel.

"I went onto the Adultwork website and literally ordered [myself] off the internet, to see who would show up." The young Romanian girl delivered to the hotel seemed frightened, she says, and begged Sam to give her a bad review as "she didn't want to be there".

"I had five minutes with that girl before [the driver] just pulled her from me. My main goal in that time was to get her personal [phone] number; don't tell her I've had any involvement with this agency… just get her number, and encourage her to go to another escort agency. Because I know she needs money."

The woman was one of several Soulmate workers Sam continued to support as the case moved through the system - but it almost didn't get to court. Ten months after she made her first report, police wrote to Sam saying there was not enough evidence to take the case forward, and no further action would be taken.

The letter, which the Sunday Star-Times has viewed, states Sam's "continued contact with clients and the suspect" as one of the reasons - which Sam categorically denies.

"I couldn't believe I was being accused of continuing contact with him, and not just him, but continued contact with clients. It was almost as if to say, well, it's just typical of a sex worker to maintain contact with punters and whoever is running an agency, you know, they're after money. It was just disgusting."

Where others might have admitted defeat, Sam refused to give up. With the help of Nikki and the safe-house managers, lawyers for the Centre for Women's Justice agreed to take up the fight; within six weeks, the case had been re-opened, with police telling Sam more victims had come forward.

The fight to testify

The news for Sam was not all good; although the police investigation had been rebooted, her two-year working visa had expired. While the NRM process (which decides whether an individual meets the criteria as a victim of modern slavery) was underway, she was allowed to stay in the UK - but despite a positive NRM finding, the Home Office refused to give her leave to remain.

As the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread worldwide, Sam faced an impossible decision - she was desperate to get back to New Zealand to see her family, but could not risk leaving London in case she was refused re-entry. If she stayed, she was not allowed to work to support herself.

"Whilst I'm trying to support a prosecution, I'm doing this country a public service. It infuriated me that I was supposed to exist in the country in a state of limbo, whilst trying to recover. I wasn't eligible for any education. I couldn't work."

Her fight to stay went all the way to the Court of Appeal, where an initial finding in her favour from a lower court was overturned in March 2022. It took intervention by now-Shadow Solicitor General and Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter to make the breakthrough; on June 29, 2022, he raised Sam's case in Parliament, demanding action from the Home Secretary.

A month later, Sam was granted leave to stay in the UK for a further 30 months.

The Home Office did not answer specific questions from the Sunday Star-Times, saying in a statement all visa applications were "carefully considered on their individual merits on the basis of the evidence provided and in accordance with the Immigration Rules".

"We are committed to tackling the heinous crime of human trafficking, and we have some of the most stringent human trafficking and modern slavery laws in the world,” the statement reads.

“Despicable abusers of this crime must be brought to justice. They should not be able to hide. And they must face the full force of the law for their crimes.”

The trial

Nurazzaman Shahin's trial began in the Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 3, 2022 and ran for two months - he was found guilty on 22 charges including rape, sexual assault and controlling prostitution for personal gain, on December 3 that year.

During the trial, immigration tribunal documents were tabled showing that, as far back as 2015, Shahin had already been reported to police for 11 offences including rape and sexual assault - but none of those had led to a police prosection.

The court was told Shahin had pursued a “campaign of rape” through a system that promised "legitimate, non-sexual work", to ensure an ongoing supply of women to sexually abuse and exploit.

In her closing remarks, Justice Alison Levitt apologised to all victims "on behalf of the criminal justice system" for the delays in bringing Shahin to court, and acknowledged this had enabled him to rape more women. Justice Levitt also told Sam she was "truly sorry" for "the police’s initial refusal to take this investigation forward".

Sam says, looking back, her experiences highlight a lack of understanding of modern slavery and its effects, among the official agencies that might have helped. The processes she faced were not trauma-informed, she says, and she wants to see better solutions offered for mental health support, housing, and education and work opportunities.

She is particularly critical of the New Zealand High Commission in London, which she says turned down her pleas to cancel and renew her passport (which was still being used by Shahin to sell sex on the Adultwork website) and help with legal and financial support.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade did not answer a list of questions from the Sunday Star-Times. In a statement, the spokesperson said MFAT "does not comment publicly on the situations of individual New Zealanders" for privacy reasons.

"Consular staff may be able to provide victims with advice on reporting the crime to the local police, locating appropriate medical care, counselling options, or providing a list of English-speaking lawyers or medical professionals," the statement reads.

"The prosecution of Nuruzzaman (sic) Shahin demonstrates the significant impact trafficking can have on victims. The victims in this case have shown real bravery in coming forward and giving evidence.

"A New Zealander reporting a stolen passport in the UK would typically be directed to the New Zealand Passport Office. Consular assistance would, however, be offered if a request for such assistance was made and the details of the case required follow-up."

In the wake of Shahin's sentencing in January this year, Sam's primary feeling was pure relief.

"It meant I was safe - he wasn't able to hurt anybody else any more. [It meant] that … I could just put my shield and sword down. I was just really, really happy - I have done everything I need to do now."

Her first responder, Nikki, says she's rarely seen such courage, and has particular praise for Sam's ongoing support of Shahin's other victims. "She led them all to safety," Nikki says.

More than six months on from Shahins' sentencing, Sam is now thriving, working in the modern slavery sector - allowing her to pass on her personal knowledge of the challenges victims face, to help others who have been trafficked.

She also hopes the case against Nuzzaraman Shahin will help bust some long-perpetuated stereotypes around sex work.

"Rape myths which perpetuate the idea that, once you have said yes, you cannot say no, are harmful for everyone. Sex workers deserve equal protection to those engaging in sex in other types of encounters."

*Name changed to protect privacy.