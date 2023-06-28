Single Lotto Powerball ticket scores huge $33.5 million win

With $6.3 million to spend on a home, you could have just about anything you wanted.

A single ticket has won a $33.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch, and was the ninth multi-million dollar Powerball prize to be won in 2023.

The winning numbers in the draw were: 33, 31, 15, 5, 4, 8 and with a bonus ball of 29, and 10 for the Powerball.

After Saturday’s $30m jackpot wasn’t struck, the prize had climbed to $33m for Wednesday’s draw.

READ MORE:

* Ticket sold in Stratford nabs $23k Lotto prize

* Wondering what to do with a Lotto win? Check out this lavish Hamptons-style mansion in Matakana

* $23 million Powerball jackpot goes unclaimed



Another single ticket from Auckland has won $500,000 from the Lotto First Division, while Strike Four has rolled over.

Strike Four will be worth $500,000 when the numbers are called on Saturday, July 1.

There were also 25 Second Division winning tickets, each worth $21,753.

Three tickets also won Powerball Second Division, increasing their winnings to $34,997.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were bought from Whitcoulls Sylvia Park South in Auckland, Kuripuni Lotto and Post Shop in Masterton, and Pak ‘n Save Masterton.

Brya Ingram/Stuff The winning ticket was bought at Fresh Choice Merivale in Christchurch. (File photo)

In May, an Auckland player won $10.5m in the last Powerball prize.

At the time, the winner told Lotto he’d been too busy watching the Blues versus Crusaders game to check the Lotto results.

He only learned the good news while checking his emails the next morning, and kept that good news all to himself until the family Mother’s Day lunch.