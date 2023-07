Police on their way to the scene of the crash, which happened around 9.30pm on an off-ramp of State Highway 1 in Wellington.

A person has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in Wellington, police said.

The crash happened around 9.30pm on Newlands off-ramp, off State Highway 1.

A picture supplied to Stuff showed a large emergency response.

While State Highway 1 is clear, the off-ramp will remain closed and police are advising motorists to take an alternate route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.