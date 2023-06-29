Watch: Demolition begins on collapsing house that closed west Auckland road

Demolition of a house, red-stickered after Cyclone Gabrielle and collapsing after futher slips, get under way on Scenic Drive in west Auckland on Thursday morning.

A collapsing house in west Auckland, which caused the closure of a road when it became unstable, is set to be demolished on Thursday morning.

The demolition began shortly after 11am, with a digger ripping out the front of the house. Onlookers were told to run to a nearby bus stop if anything goes wrong.

Scenic Drive will be temporarily closed “as a precaution”, an Auckland Council spokesperson confirmed.

The house was red-stickered after Cyclone Gabrielle and was further damaged in a recent landslide. It started to give way on Tuesday night.

The empty house began to shift last week, and on Wednesday night council got “technical advice” that the home could be demolished safely if it was “managed and staged”.

A number of residents arrived to watch with most filming the demolition on their phones.

By 11.30am, most of the left side of the house had been pulled down.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The demolition process began on Thursday morning.

At midday, the homeowners were given helmets and escorted by Auckland Council staff to the house to collect boxes full of their belongings from the garage.

Scenic Drive resident Campbell Smith said it was bittersweet, but he was glad the house was “out of the way now”.

The homeowners and insurance company have agreed to the demolition, the council spokesperson said.

Adrian Wilson of Auckland Council said demolition crews were using a digger to nudge supports and “gradually pick away” at the rest of the house.

“There was concern that should we demolish the house, we would loosen the slip at the back. But the report geotechnical engineer report came through late last night and gave the go ahead,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The demolition began shortly after 11am, with a digger ripping out the front of the house.

Wilson expects for the road to re-open to traffic with one lane by about 1.45pm.

“They’ll be removing a lot of the debris today,” he said.

Smith previously told Stuff he was expecting the house to fall over “for months” after it was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle

Over the last few weeks the house started to “really sag and collapse”, Smith said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF House collapsing in West Auckland after being red-stickered during Cyclone Gabrielle

“Geotech assessors were worried the entire slip would collapse if they demolished the house. So that’s the concern is [that] the house is potentially holding up a huge amount of dirt,” he said.

Smith said neighbours had been feeling anxious about the slips and some wanted to move.

On Wednesday, a Stuff reporter at the scene could hear the home creaking from across the street.