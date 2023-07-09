WWII tunnels and house on Auckland's North Shore could be permanently closed

The World War II Castor Bay Battery at Kennedy Park on Auckland's North Shore is one of New Zealand's last examples of "architecture of deception" - a gun emplacement built to look like a regular neighbourhood to deceive enemies.

What could be New Zealand’s last remaining example of a village built to deceive enemies during WWII could be permanently closed, with parts demolished.

The Castor Bay Battery and Camp at Kennedy Park on the North Shore was built to defend the Rangitoto Channel.

The site includes two gun pits linked by tunnels. But enemies wouldn’t have known this, as the pits were disguised as houses, with fake tile roofs and canvas sides which could be rolled back to aim the guns.

The rest of the camp was built to look like an up-and-coming seaside village: The observation post was painted like an ice cream shop, the camp’s water reservoir had its roof painted to look like a tennis court and the barracks were designed to look like regular homes.

Only the observation post, the gun pits, tunnels and one of the barracks remain. The site is listed as a Category 1 historic place by Heritage New Zealand.

However, a 2022 assessment found the tunnels to be in poor condition, while the last of the barracks is fenced off due to it being an earthquake risk.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The gun pits at the Castor Bay Battery were hidden under a fake house to deceive enemies during WWII.

Auckland Council has proposed some options for the site, including to decommission the tunnels, resulting in “complete loss of heritage value of tunnels” with the “potential eventual collapse” of the structures.

Comprehensive repairs at a cost of $1.5 million could preserve the tunnels for the next 25 years.

Options for the house include demolition, costing about $108k, or replication, which would cost between $520-670k, but would decrease its heritage value.

To restore the building could cost about $1.8m.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kennedy Park WWII Installations Preservation Trust chairperson Chris Owen (left) and Castor Bay Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association president Hamish Anderson agree it would be a shame to lose the area’s heritage features.

The Kennedy Park WWII Installations Preservation Trust takes tours through the tunnels on the second Sunday of every month.

Chairperson Chris Owen​ said the tours are well-attended because people are becoming more interested in WWII history.

“They don’t know what happened in Auckland during the war... There was a period when people just didn’t want to know.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An Auckland Council report found the tunnels to be in poor condition.

Castor Bay Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association president Hamish Anderson​ said the council was in this position because it had failed to adequately invest in maintenance of the site.

“It would just be incredibly short-sighted for the council to make these sorts of decisions based on short term budget shortfall.

“Once this wonderful heritage is gone, it’s gone forever.”

Auckland Council manager of area operations Sarah Jones said no decisions had been made yet.

Work had been done in the tunnels and the observation post within the last two years.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Only one of the Castor Bay Battery barracks remains, but needs significant investment to bring it up to a safe standard.

“The Devonport-Takapuna Local Board are considering a range of options for the barracks building including demolishing it, making the site safe, re-building using any house material that can be salvaged, or re-building from new, keeping the same visual facade.

“The tunnels are in poor structural condition and are being similarly investigated, but demolition is not being considered.”

Also being considered was heritage value, the outcome for the community, safety, cost and whether consent would be needed.