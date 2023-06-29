Landlord ordered to pay $8k after taking 100 days to replace expired smoke alarms

A tenant has been awarded almost $8,000 for unlawful breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act, which saw a landlord fail to replace expired smoke alarms for over 100 days, breaching the Healthy Homes Standards.

The tenant was compensated for six of 15 claims, including safety risks and being left out of pocket from maintaining parts of the property.

In a recently-released ruling, the Tenancy Tribunal detailed significant concerns with the property and assessed the landlord as “careless, negligent and reckless”.

Smoke alarms not replaced for 110 days

When the tenancy began in December 2021, the agreement stated that all smoke alarms were working, but a Healthy Homes Standards (HHS) inspection in July 2022 reported two had expired before the tenancy began.

The report was then supplied to the landlord, who did not replace them for another 110 days.

“The landlord has intentionally failed to replace the smoke alarms. This had put the tenant in great potential danger,” the ruling said.

Landlord took more than 100 days to replace expired smoke alarms, tenant award almost.

“I find that not replacing the smoke alarms for 110 days after being notified was intentional.

“The landlord explained that the smoke alarms were not replaced for 110 days as they were part of the claims before the Tribunal. I find that explanation highly unsatisfactory.”

As part of the total sum, the tribunal ordered $3000 to be paid in damages for the smoke alarms.

The tribunal also said real estate agent Barfoot & Thompson did not know about the expired fire alarms at the beginning of the tenancy.

Breaches of Healthy Homes Standards

According to the ruling, the tenant was provided conflicting paperwork. First, the tenancy agreement given to the tenant said the property was HHS compliant, but then the landlord gave the tenant “a section 13A Health Homes Statement” saying that the premises “will comply” with the HHS”.

The property had to be compliant within 90 days of the tenancy starting.

“However, the landlord did not commission any HHS inspection to confirm that the premises was HHS compliant by the due date,” the tribunal said.

“Despite this, on 25th March 2022, the landlord issued a statement that the premises complied with HHS.”

The ruling said the landlord had a “genuine belief that the premises met the HHS at the time. However, there was no logical or objective basis for this genuine belief”.

In the end, the tenant got their own reports done.

The tribunal ordered the landlord to reimburse the tenant $559.10 for the documents and $3000 in damages.

There should be healthy homes for every child.

Swimming pool and dumbwaiter

The ruling also included compensation for the tenant on items around the home which either needed repair, or had been unusable.

That included $350.68 to fix a dryer, $1000 for a swimming pool which couldn’t be used for two months in summer and $125 to fix a dumbwaiter.

The dumbwaiter, a small elevator used to transport food, had failed in November and meant the tenant had to carry shopping from the ground floor to the first floor.

“It is a convenient feature of the premises. However, by no means is it a critical component of the premises,” the ruling said.

The tenant also tried to claim $30,000 for furnishings in a bedroom they considered to be below standard. That was dismissed by the tribunal.

The total reimbursement to the tenant was $7,888.24.