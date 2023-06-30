Weather: Severe thunderstorm lifted, Warriors faithful soaked in upper North Island downpour

Warriors faithful were not going to let the rain get in the way of the big game at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

The severe thunderstorm watch for Northland has been lifted, MetService reports.

At 9.35pm, the forecaster lifted the watch, which at about 8.45pm, has been downgraded from a red thunderstorm warning to a severe thunderstorm watch, along with a strong wind watch.

Meanwhile, a large crowd at the sold-out Mt Smart watching the NRL Warriors vs the Rabbitohs were getting drenched, with some reports of hail throughout the match.

In the south, there was also an orange heavy snow warning and a strong wind watch for Otago.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Mt Smart is sold out and the crowd watching the Warriors vs Rabbitohs are getting drenched.

A creek in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay is overflowing amid the heavy rain.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said a resident on Bolton St had phoned, concerned about the creek overflowing.

Watercare has been called for assistance.

Further south on Papakura’s Dominion Rd, a tree had fallen and blocked the road. A council arborist had been called, Underdown said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Warriors fans show their support in the round 18 NRL match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Mt Smart Stadium.

Northland may cop squally showers, thunderstorms and potentially “damaging” wind gusts and tornadoes of more than 110kph on Friday evening, as an active front is forecast to hit the region.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region from 7pm to midnight. Earlier advice had placed the watch from 8pm.

It is warning that wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous, the weather forecaster says.

“These storms have very strong and damaging wind gusts and may break branches from trees, damage roofing, and make driving hazardous,” MetService said.

On Twitter, National Emergency Management Agency said to “follow MetService and your local Civil Defence group for the latest info.”

About 3.30pm, MetService said showers were continuing to push into the west of both islands, along with a “few claps” of thunder.

The “active system” in the Tasman is set to move over Northland and Auckland on Friday night.

At about 6pm, both Auckland and Northland have a risk of “small tornadoes” as an unsettled southwesterly flow moves through the area.

In Northland, if any tornadoes occur, they will only affect “very localised” areas, MetService said.

“Strong winds and showering weather is going to be here for a few days to come,” Hodge said.

Auckland Emergency Management said that while there are no watches or warnings in force for the region at present, Auckland soils are “very saturated”, so “we do advise to keep an eye on the weather forecasts”.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a strong wind watch has been issued for Hawke’s Bay, south of Hastings, and the Tararua District for nine hours, from 8pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said we’re also in for a cold start to the weekend, with temperatures forecast in the single digits right across the country for 5am Saturday, and into the negatives in the south.

“Make sure you’ll be wrapping up,” he said.

The cold weather could also bring with it a “top up” of snow for Ruapehu and Mt Taranaki about 900m.

MetService Latest MetService National forecast video

Weather impacts on the roads

An amber alert has been issued for Auckland Harbour Bridge, where speeds are reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.

Waka Kotahi said high-sided vehicle drivers and motorcyclists should use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Another amber alert was likely on Saturday morning, with a low risk of brief periods of a red alert.

From Sunday morning, gusts of 75 to 80kph are still likely, especially with passing showers, Waka Kotahi said.

Meanwhile, road snowfall warnings are in place in the Desert Rd (SH1), Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd (SH94).

Heavy snow watches are also in place for Fiordland, from 9am Saturday to 1am Monday, and in parts of Otago, Southland and Stewart Island, from 2pm Saturday to 5am Monday.

Snow is expected to fall down to 100m at times.

Further north, SH1 Dome Valley remains closed for the fourth morning in a row, following a major slip where 30 truckloads of rocks and debris scattered onto the road.

At 7.20am Waka Kotahi said the SH1, between Wellsford and Warkworth, will remain closed on Friday “until further notice”.

Drivers should take alternative routes through SH16, Waka Kotahi said.