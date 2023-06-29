Search for female wearing 'mom jeans' after 14-year-old girl assaulted in Hastings

Police said the attack happened as the girl and a friend were walking past a group of youths on Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted after passing a group of youths in Hastings, police said.

The attack happened as the girl and a friend were walking near the fountain on Heretaunga Street West on Saturday.

Detective sergeant Heath Jones said a female emerged from the group and knocked the 14-year-old to the ground.

“The unknown female chased the victim down the street and continued to assault her. A member of the public stepped in to stop the assault.”

Police are asking for help to identify the offender, who had her hair tied back with a white scrunchie.

She was wearing a black puffer jacket over a long sleeve black Adidas top with white Adidas stripes running down the sleeves, blue distressed mom jeans with rips at the knees, and orange Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 230626/3984.