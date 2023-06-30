Auckland's SH1 near Dome Valley to remain shut as school holidays begin

Auckland State Highway one near Dome Valley will remain closed over the weekend, Waka Kotahi announces.

School holiday traffic is usually heavy in the area and term 2 ends on Friday.

Dependent on weather, the road will likely open early next week.

This means the road will be been shut at least 6 days after slips began threatening drivers’ safety and rocks barrelled down onto the tarmac.

Drivers should take alternative routes through SH16, Waka Kotahi said.

Crews have worked over the week to remove the rock fall by dousing the top of the slip with water from helicopters. This technique is called sluicing and washes the material off the top to break it up and prevent further slips.

Now, they are building a 40-metre debris wall to prevent future loose material from falling onto the road.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Waka Kotahi regional manager, said the road is too narrow to allow workers to safetly build the wall next to live traffic.

“We understand that this road is a crucial connection between Auckland and Northland and the closure has caused some disruption this week,” she said.

“Over the next few days our teams will be taking advantage of the closure to improve resilience along this stetch of road, proactively improving stormwater drainage.

“This will help to ensure that when the next weather event hits, this section is able to withstand some of the impacts.”

Families heading on holiday should plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

Patrick Klijn/Supplied Large rock fall seen on Auckland's northern motorway before it was closed on Tuesday morning.

Waka Kotahi also warned against relying on online map suggestions instead of following the official detour.

“Online map providers may recommend the shortest route; however this may not be suitable for all vehicle types,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The official detour route is: