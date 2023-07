A person has been critically injured in a two-car crash in Rotorua. (File photo)

One person has been critically injured after a crash on Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua on Saturday morning.

Police were called out to a two-crash crash at about 8.20am between Monokia S and Russell Rd.

The state highway is closed to southbound traffic near Russell Rd.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is asking drivers to use an alternative route and expect delays.

Police’s Serious Crash Unit has been advised.