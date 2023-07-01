One injured in house fire at Te Kauwhata, northern Waikato
A person is injured after a house fire in northern Waikato.
The fire at a house on Rata St in the small settlement of Te Kauwhata was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived about 9.50am, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking said.
Four fire trucks were sent to the scene, but one remained as of 11.30am.
A fire investigator was on route to determine how the fire started.
Te Kauwhata Volunteer Fire Brigade declined to comment.
A police spokesperson confirmed a person was taken to hospital.