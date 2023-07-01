One injured in house fire at Te Kauwhata, northern Waikato

Four fire engines were called to the house fire about 9.50am.

A person is injured after a house fire in northern Waikato.

The fire at a house on Rata St in the small settlement of Te Kauwhata was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived about 9.50am, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carren Larking​ said.

Four fire trucks were sent to the scene, but one remained as of 11.30am.

A fire investigator was on route to determine how the fire started.

Te Kauwhata Volunteer Fire Brigade declined to comment.

A police spokesperson confirmed a person was taken to hospital.