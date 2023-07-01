Auckland youth justice facility in lockdown, armed teens still on roof at 9pm

Police and dog handler are standing at the entrance of the Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri

Armed teenagers are facing off with authorities from the rooftop at a youth justice facility in Auckland.

At 9pm on Saturday, they were still on the roof, having been there since at least 12.40pm when police were called to the incident at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said six young people remain on the roof, and he is on-site leading the operation to get them down.

“We have a large contingent of Police and one FENZ unit assisting,” he said.

“Our priority is the safety of these young people and we are managing this situation with extreme caution, especially with the wet weather forecast overnight.”

At 9pm, MetService said it was 14 degrees in Auckland, with rain expected from 4am.

“We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to de-escalate the situation,” Bush said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Seven youths were seen on the roof of the Korowai Manaaki facility in Wiri, Auckland.

“The young people are within the boundary of the facility and there is no risk to public safety.”

About 5pm, seven people could be seen on the roof of the facility, armed with pipes and bits of metal.

One appeared to have what looks like blood on his clothing, and each of them has something in their hand like tools, metal pipes or scrapers.

Bush said in the beginning of the situation there were six on the roof. Two more joined, but as of 9pm two had come down.

He said he expects to update the media on Sunday morning.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There are seven people on the roof of the Korowai Manaaki facility in Wiri, Auckland.

At about 5.20pm, the facility had gone into lockdown. Police could be seen at the facility gates attempting to talk to the people on the roof.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said six young people “forced their way out of a unit and accessed a roof area in the facility.”

There are seven people visible on the roof, however.

“Police and FENZ are on-site and helping Oranga Tamariki staff resolve this incident,” Bush said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police attend an incident at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

A Stuff visual journalist at the scene said there were at least eight police cars at the facility.

A police sergeant requested she move away as the police were trying to negotiate with the teens, who were playing up for her camera.

Firefighters were also in attendance and appeared to be waiting inside their fire engines.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff At least eight police cars are at the scene.

It comes a week after a dangerous day-long standoff between police and a group of unruly teenagers at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Burnham.

Stuff understands a group of five teenagers took a set of keys from a guard in a unit at the facility, escaped to the roof and refused to come down.

KFC was reportedly used to negotiate with the teenagers, who were given the fast food after they surrendered.