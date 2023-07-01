Second motorcyclist dead on first day of school holidays

Drivers should take an alternative route and avoid the area, police said. (File photo.)

Police report another motorcyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Waikato.

The motorcyclist crashed on Pukekawa Churchill Rd, Pukekawa on Saturday afternoon.

Police were earlier called to the area on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the crash.

The report came after it was confirmed another motorcyclist had died after crashing into a power pole in Beachlands in Auckland.

Police were called about 4.40pm to the scene near the intersection of Beachlands Rd and Whitford Maraetai Rd on July 1.

The road is now closed and will be for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Drivers should take an alternative route and avoid the area, police said.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway,” a police statement said.