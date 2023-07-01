Slip closes both lanes of Dunedin's State Highway 88

The section of SH 88 is blocked because of a slip.

A slip has blocked both lanes of State Highway 88 between Ravensbourne and Roseneath in Dunedin, police said.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternative route.

The slip means access to Port Chalmers is limited.

On SH87, between Kyeburn and Outram, the road will be closed overnight due to heavy snow, Waka Kotahi said.

There will be an update mid-morning on Sunday.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied SH94 is also closed, between Hollyford Rd and the Chasm.

SH94 is also closed, between Hollyford Rd and the Chasm, and will remain closed until approximately 10am on Sunday, July 2.